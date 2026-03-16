Gujarat ramps up LPG supply by 20% amid crisis, prioritises PNG connections

The Gujarat government on Monday said it has ramped up LPG supplies by 20 per cent over normal weekly distribution to ensure an uninterrupted supply, while prioritising Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections in areas with availability of network.

The state has an adequate stock of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and the supply chain remains uninterrupted, said Mona Khandhar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

Addressing a press conference, the senior official stated that the government has not imposed any restrictions on domestic or commercial use and is taking steps to ensure smooth availability of fuel across sectors.

"The district teams, police system, oil marketing companies and our state-level teams are in constant coordination to ensure that there is no disruption in LPG supply. We are receiving LPG stock continuously, and buffer stock with agencies is also increasing," she said.

The state government, under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has decided to allow hotels and restaurants across Gujarat to obtain PNG connections wherever the network exists, she said.

"PNG connections are available for both domestic and commercial use across the network, and arrangements have been made so that they can be obtained immediately," the official said.

Khandhar pointed out that the Union government has advised states to prioritise PNG supply in areas where city gas distribution networks are operational, since adequate stock is available.

The state government has directed district collectors and supply officers to coordinate with city gas distribution companies to encourage conversion from LPG to PNG or facilitate new connections wherever feasible.

Despite this shift in priority, Khandhar said LPG supplies remain adequate, and buffer stocks are steadily increasing.

"The LPG supply that used to happen in a normal week before this situation has actually gone up now. We are supplying almost 20 per cent more LPG to customers than before," she said.

The state has also permitted limited commercial LPG supply to several sectors, she added.

Essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions - both private and government - have been provided 100 per cent stock against their demand to ensure uninterrupted functioning, the official said.

"Social institutions such as old-age homes and orphanages have also been ensured an adequate supply. Government meal schemes, including those run under departments such as labour and employment, and the mid-day meal programmes, have also been provided sufficient LPG stock," she assured.

For the pharmaceutical and dairy industries, seed-processing units and airline or railway canteens, commercial LPG connections can be provided up to 70 per cent of normal supply in areas where PNG is not available, Khandhar said.

Semi-essential sectors, including restaurants, roadside eateries, hotels, corporate and industrial canteens, corporate guest houses and food processing units, can receive commercial LPG within a 10 per cent limit where PNG networks are unavailable.

Religious institutions that have been serving daily meals for at least a year will also be eligible for commercial LPG refilling within a 10 per cent limit in places without PNG coverage, she added.

The central government has allocated kerosene to states as a supplementary fuel, and the stock is meant only for the rural areas, she said.

According to the official, Gujarat has been allotted 1,452 kilolitres of kerosene, which has been distributed among districts with a cap of 36,000 litres each. The fuel will be supplied based on need - up to five litres per household and 25 litres for institutions in rural areas.

She noted that Gujarat had become a kerosene-free state in 2022, and the present allocation is meant only as an additional measure alongside LPG, not as a replacement.

"To ensure uninterrupted LPG supply according to entitlement, the government has deployed one revenue department employee and one police personnel at each gas agency to enforce guidelines announced by both state and Central governments," she said.

Authorities have also allowed LPG delivery vans, which earlier had permission to enter certain cities only at night, to operate during the day as well, to speed up distribution.

Monitoring teams from district administrations and the state government have inspected more than 1,000 LPG agencies so far, and stocks have been seized, and punitive action taken in case of irregularities, she said.

A dedicated helpline, 1800 233 0222, has also been set up for consumers facing LPG-related issues.

India imports around 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its natural gas and 60 per cent of its LPG needs. Before the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation, more than half of India's crude imports, about 30 per cent of gas and 85-90 per cent of LPG imports came from West Asian countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The conflict has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the main transit route for Gulf energy supplies.