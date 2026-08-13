H-1B costs soar, prompting Indian IT companies to rethink US hiring

The number of properly submitted, or eligible, registrations tanked 38.5 per cent to 211,600 for FY27, from 343,981 a year earlier, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in May. The FY27 figure is at least a seven-year low, with the peak being in 2024, when there were 758,994 registrations, accor­ding to the agency’s website.

However, it could not be asc­ertained whether the 211,600 ap­p­lications were for new filings, extensions or change-of-status requests. “Yes, we saw a steep drop. The volume for FY27 cap cases was 60-70 per cent less th­an that in US FY26 (which runs from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026). But in my opinion, the dip in volume was also partially because of the surge in the use of artificial intelligence solutions and partially because of changes to the lottery system, where registrations at higher sal­ary levels were given more wei­ght,” said Poorvi Chothani, founder and managing partner at immigration law firm LawQuest.

The US government has been adopting several measures to stem the influx of skilled immigrants through the visa process, alleging that they take away jobs from locals even as those immigrants are paid far less than prevailing US wages.

That has also prompted the government to introduce a weig­hted selection process that would favour higher-skilled workers over the decades-old lottery sy­s­tem when demand exceeds su­p­ply. This would create wage tiers, with higher-paying jobs having a better chance of selection.

IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Cognizant have thus filed for extensions of H-1B visas for onsite employees. At the same time, there has been an increase in the number of transfer petitions, though that could not be immediately quantified.

Cyrus Mehta, founder and managing partner of immigration law firm Cyrus D Mehta & Partners, said companies have been filing mainly extension and change-of-status requests for H-1B visas to avoid the $100,000 fee.

“Now that a court has set aside the fee, and if the situation continues, more companies will file H-1B petitions for prospective H-1Bs based overseas if they are selected in the H-1B lottery next March 2027,” Mehta said.

The USCIS is yet to come out with its final list of selected registrations. “When an H-1B work­er changes employers, they do not need to go through the lott­ery again. In most cases, the wo­rker may begin working for the new employer as soon as the ch­a­nge-of-employer petition is fil­ed. In addition, many FY26 H-1B petitions were approved after si­gnificant delays, creating a pool of workers who could be dep­l­o­yed even before FY27 cases were adjudicated,” Chothani added.

Indian IT firms have been tr­ying to reduce their dependence on this visa for the last decade, ever since the first Trump administration, and looking to hire more science, technology, engineering, and mathematics graduates from local college campuses.

Data sourced from specialist staffing firm Xpheno show a steep drop in total applications by 18 Indian-listed IT services firms and Cognizant between 2025 and 2024, which fell to 8,160 from 36,453.