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Hardeep Puri heads to Qatar as LNG supplies disrupt amid US-Iran war

Oil minister visits Qatar after US-Iran ceasefire, as LNG disruptions from QatarEnergy raise concerns over India's energy supplies and gas allocation priorities

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

In Doha, Puri was received by the Ambassador of India to Qatar and officials from QatarEnergy | (Photo: PTI)

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

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Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, arrived in Doha on April 9 for a two-day official visit, amid disruptions in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the country’s largest supplier, QatarEnergy.
 
India’s oil minister’s visit to Qatar comes a day after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire and agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, raising hopes of a resumption in energy supplies from the region.
 
QatarEnergy had halted LNG production amid attacks on its facilities during the escalating tensions in West Asia, hitting India’s energy supplies. Qatar is India’s largest LNG supplier, providing around 40 per cent of the country’s gas requirements. The West Asian country also supplies liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to India.
   
In Doha, Puri was received by the Ambassador of India to Qatar and officials from QatarEnergy.
 
India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from April 11 to 12 to review bilateral cooperation and further strengthen partnership between the countries, said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a press briefing on Thursday.

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The ministers’ discussions with officials in West Asia would include talks around energy supplies, a source said.
 
Meanwhile, the government said India is not paying any toll to Iran for the passage of its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
 
For gas supply, the government said priority sectors continue to receive protected supplies, including 100 per cent supply to domestic PNG and CNG transport. Based on available inventory and scheduled LNG cargo arrivals, the overall gas allocation to fertiliser plants is being further enhanced by 5 per cent to reach approximately 95 per cent of their six-month average consumption.
 

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Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri Qatar India relations LNG oil and gas imports

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

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