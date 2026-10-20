Haryana discoms face revenue loss risk as pvt firm enters Gurugram, Nuh

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has granted a 25-year electricity distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited for Gurugram and Nuh. The company will be able to build a parallel network alongside the existing state-run distributor, giving more than 830,000 consumers the option to choose their electricity supplier.

The approval, issued on October 19, marks the first parallel distribution licence granted in Haryana. Eleven Power plans to invest ₹4,716.73 crore over five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31, with the bulk of the expenditure earmarked for underground cabling and power substations. Electricity supply is expected to begin in the financial year 2027-28, subject to the required clearances and network development.

The decision comes as Haryana's electricity distribution companies face financial pressures, while consumers in Gurugram have raised concerns about power cuts and delays in obtaining new connections.

Underground cabling accounts for bulk of investment

Of Eleven Power's proposed investment, ₹4,650.37 crore has been allocated to the wire business, which covers distribution infrastructure, while ₹66.36 crore is earmarked for the supply business.

The company's rollout plan covers five divisions- Gurugram City, Gurugram Suburban, Manesar, Sohna and Nuh. It plans underground cabling across Gurugram district, while Nuh will have a combination of underground and overhead networks. Of the total proposed capital expenditure, ₹304.37 crore has been earmarked for Nuh, where network development is scheduled to begin in the first phase.

The company has proposed sourcing 80 per cent of its electricity requirement from renewable sources, with the remaining 20 per cent coming from thermal power. It has also outlined plans for smart meters, digital billing and technology-enabled network management.

Underground cables can reduce exposure to weather-related damage and improve the reliability of distribution infrastructure in densely developed urban areas. However, they are expensive to install and repair, and their impact on the financial performance of a discom depends on several factors beyond the physical network.

Haryana's state-owned distribution companies have estimated that developing a comprehensive network across Gurugram and Nuh would cost ₹11,397.75 crore, more than twice Eleven Power's proposed investment. The private company has disputed the assessment, arguing that its proposed network design would allow it to meet demand with a different infrastructure configuration.

Pending connections cited as reason for new licence

In its order, HERC highlighted the backlog of applications for new electricity connections and increases in sanctioned load with the existing distribution companies.

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) had 108,590 applications pending as of October 1, 2025, involving a load of 1,642.5 megawatts (MW). Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) had 20,603 applications pending as of September 30, 2025, involving 770.4 MW.

The combined pending load stood at 2,413 MW, according to the data cited by the commission.

The regulator said timely release of electricity connections was a statutory responsibility of distribution licensees and that delays affected consumer satisfaction as well as revenue generation from electricity sales.

The new licence covers households, agricultural consumers, shops, offices and industrial establishments. HERC rejected objections that the private company could focus only on commercially attractive areas, pointing to its obligation to supply all categories of consumers within the licensed territory.

Consumers will not be able to switch suppliers immediately. Eleven Power must obtain the necessary transmission connectivity, safety approvals and other statutory clearances before commencing operations. It must also submit a consumer migration protocol for HERC's approval within 60 days, covering issues such as metering, outstanding dues and the process for switching distributors.

Discoms express concern over heavy losses

The entry of a second distributor has drawn opposition from the existing state-governed power firms, which have warned that the loss of high-paying consumers could affect their financial position and the cross-subsidy arrangements supporting electricity supply to other categories of consumers.

In submissions to HERC, the state utilities argued that Gurugram and Nuh account for more than 42 per cent of their revenue. DHBVN said the two districts generated ₹9,493.75 crore in FY26 and estimated that the loss of premium consumers could result in annual revenue losses of up to ₹4,272 crore.

Earlier, Haryana's two discoms reported ₹4,484.71 crore revenue gap for in the FY27 tariff proceedings.

Government to challenge HERC decision