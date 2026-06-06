Gurugram to get India's tallest building under Haryana's Global City plan

India’s tallest building could come up in Gurugram as part of Haryana’s ambitious Global City project, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has identified a 6.7-acre plot within the proposed 1,000-acre Global City development where a mixed-use tower between 620 metres and 700 metres in height is being planned, the report said.

If the proposal materialises, the structure would become the tallest building in India by a considerable margin and rank among the world's tallest towers.

What is the Global City project?

The Global City project is Haryana government's flagship mixed-use urban development being implemented by HSIIDC in Gurugram. Spread across around 1,000 acres near the Dwarka Expressway, the project is envisioned as an integrated business, commercial, residential and institutional hub designed to attract global companies, financial institutions and technology firms.

Part of a larger development plan

The proposed tower forms part of the larger Global City development, which is being positioned as an integrated business, commercial and residential hub. HSIIDC is expected to auction land parcels within the project to attract investment and accelerate development.

According to the report, the state government has earmarked the site for a mixed-use development that could include commercial, hospitality, retail and residential components. Final specifications and plans are yet to be announced.

Consultations with developers

The Haryana government has spent the past two to three years consulting leading property developers from the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and Mumbai to shape the project's master plan and development strategy.

The discussions have been aimed at assessing market demand, studying global best practices and evaluating the feasibility of developing a landmark structure within the Global City project. Developers were also consulted on infrastructure requirements and the broader vision for creating an internationally competitive urban district.

Located near the Dwarka Expressway, the project is expected to benefit from improved connectivity between Gurugram, Delhi and the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

How it compares

At a proposed height of 620-700 metres, the structure would dwarf India's tallest existing building, Mumbai's Palais Royale, which stands at 320 metres. The tallest building in the Delhi-NCR region is currently Cyberthum Tower A in Noida at 213.7 metres. Gurugram's tallest completed building is Trump Towers Delhi NCR at 201.53 metres, according to data from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

If completed as planned, the Global City tower would be more than three times the height of Gurugram's tallest building and nearly double the height of India's current tallest skyscraper.