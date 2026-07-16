HCLTech to acquire Guardian India for $10.5 mn; 2k employees to transition

HCLTech on Thursday announced the acquisition of Guardian India Operations for USD 10.5 million (about Rs 101 crore), a deal that will see nearly 2,000 employees of the US-based firm transition to the tech giant under a seven-year partnership with Guardian Life Insurance.

Under the agreement, HCLTech will acquire a 100 per cent stake in the entity, which serves as the technology and operations Global Capability Centre (GCC) for the American company.

Guardian Life Insurance Company of America is a leading provider of insurance, retirement, wealth management and employee benefits solutions.

"Nearly 2,000 employees (of Guardian India ) will integrate into HCLTech with the establishment of a dedicated Strategic Business Unit focused exclusively on supporting Guardian to drive technology innovation, engineering excellence, operational transformation and maturity across Guardian's products and services," HCLTech said in a regulatory filing.

Karunakaran Azhisur, currently the Country Head of Guardian India, will join HCLTech to lead the new Strategic Business Unit.

The transaction is expected to be completed by August 1, 2026.

The seven-year partnership aims to advance Guardian's AI-powered modernisation across its technology and operations. HCLTech will expand the use of its AI service transformation platform, 'AI Force', to create and deploy agentic capabilities for Guardian.

"We are excited to welcome the talented team joining us from Guardian. Together, we have a unique opportunity for us to partner to co-create products and intellectual property that will deepen HCLTech's domain expertise, further strengthen our AI-intrinsic platforms and help clients achieve sustained business growth," said Srinivasan Seshadri, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Financial Services at HCLTech.

Guardian India, incorporated in March 2002, supports technology, operations and shared services for Guardian. It reported a revenue of Rs 578.8 crore in FY26, up from Rs 483.2 crore in FY25.