Stunned by the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval of Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra’s repayment plan, HDFC Bank — the country's largest private sector lender — is weighing an appeal to the appellate tribunal.
 
NCLT has approved Chandra’s proposal to pay just ₹6.25 crore against admitted creditor claims amounting to ₹22,000.57 crore — a haircut of 99.97 per cent.
 
“With regard to the referred NCLT matter, HDFC Bank admitted claim was only 3.2 per cent of the total stated amount,” the lender said in a statement. The private sector lender inherited this facility, which was previously provided by HDFC Limited. HDFC Ltd was merged with HDFC Bank with effect from July 1, 2023.