Stunned by the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval of Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra’s repayment plan, HDFC Bank — the country's largest private sector lender — is weighing an appeal to the appellate tribunal. NCLT has approved Chandra’s proposal to pay just ₹6.25 crore against admitted creditor claims amounting to ₹22,000.57 crore — a haircut of 99.97 per cent. “With regard to the referred NCLT matter, HDFC Bank admitted claim was only 3.2 per cent of the total stated amount,” the lender said in a statement. The private sector lender inherited this facility, which was previously provided by HDFC Limited. HDFC Ltd was merged with HDFC Bank with effect from July 1, 2023.

The bank said it has opposed this settlement and had voted against this resolution, which was approved by the majority.

“The Bank is exploring filing an appeal at the NCLAT,” it said.

A senior banking official, speaking off the record, said the recovery was not acceptable to lenders. “Resolution plan with this much haircut is totally unviable. We are also exploring to file an appeal with NCLAT,” the official said.

Chandra, however, refuted the ₹22,000 crore insolvency claim. He said the relevant claims totalled ₹3,992 crore.

Chandra said he had not personally borrowed money from the lenders involved in the proceedings and was facing the insolvency process only in his capacity as a personal guarantor for loans raised by companies associated with the Essel Group.

“There is no personal borrowing by Dr. Subhash Chandra from any of the creditors named in the order or from any other creditor/lender. He only signed personal guarantees,” Chandra said in a statement.

The statement said total guarantees signed were for approximately ₹22,000 crore and the plan was approved by 80.814 per cent of creditors when the RP put it to vote. “Many out of remaining 19.186% did not even vote when the voting was open for multiple days.”

“The ₹6.25 crore is the total distribution corpus against admitted claims of about ₹22,006 crore, translating into an exceptionally small recovery and a haircut exceeding 99.9 per cent. Distribution is broadly proportionate to admitted eligible claims,” said Raheel Patel, partner, Gandhi Law Associates.

“The NCLT’s direction does not increase the ₹6.25 crore corpus. It requires exclusion of certain unsupported claims and redistribution of their allocated share among eligible creditors, marginally increasing their recoveries,” Patel added.

The extent of the recovery can be seen in the case of LIC Housing Finance (LICHFL). Its admitted claim stood at ₹1,322.39 crore, against which the repayment plan proposed ₹38.09 lakh, or about 0.028 per cent of its admitted dues, according to the NCLT order.

LICHFL had strongly opposed the plan. In its submissions before the NCLT, the lender said such a small repayment could not justify approval of the plan and described the payment terms as “unviable and unlawful”. It also questioned the plan’s treatment of the proposed payment as indicative rather than certain.

In a statement to the exchanges, LIC Housing Finance said it continues to hold and enforce its security interest over the secured assets against which the financial facilities were granted, which have been duly charged/mortgaged in favour of LIC HFL. “Accordingly, LICHFL continues to hold and retain all its rights, security interests, enforcement remedies and recovery avenues over the said secured assets in accordance with applicable provisions of law.”

Several major lenders had opposed the repayment plan. LICHFL had a 6.09 per cent voting share, HDFC Bank 3.17 per cent, Axis Bank 2.86 per cent, Canara Bank 1.60 per cent, IDBI Trusteeship Services for the Franklin Templeton fund 3.36 per cent, RBL Bank 0.55 per cent and Union Bank of India (UK) 0.76 per cent. All these lenders voted against the plan. IndusInd Bank, with a 1.11 per cent voting share, did not vote, while Indiabulls Housing Finance, with a 1.98 per cent share, voted in favour.

The case relates to insolvency proceedings against Subhash Chandra as a personal guarantor for loans taken by companies associated with him. Indiabulls Housing Finance had approached the NCLT seeking insolvency proceedings after the dues were not repaid. During the process, Chandra submitted a repayment plan to settle the claims of creditors.

The NCLT has now approved the plan, subject to changes in the list of eligible creditors and redistribution of the amount. The plan is binding on creditors covered by it, including those who voted against it. The order also says that once a discharge order is passed under Section 138 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), creditors cannot continue to pursue the personal guarantor for past dues covered by that discharge.

This makes the possibility of an appeal important for dissenting lenders. At the NCLAT, banks can challenge the approval of the plan, the voting process and treatment of creditor claims.