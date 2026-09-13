Antibiotic sales decline, but concerns over inappropriate use remain

Antibiotic sales volumes in India have been declining steadily, offering an encouraging signal in the country’s battle against antimicrobial resistance (AMR), even as experts caution that lower sales alone do not necessarily mean antibiotics are being used more appropriately.

Annual unit sales, or volume sales, of anti-bacterials fell from 2.36 billion in 2023 to 2.30 billion in 2024 and 2.27 billion in 2025, according to data analytics firm Pharmarack. The trend has strengthened in 2026, with unit sales declining year-on-year in every month from February through August.

The moderation is significant for a country grappling with high antibiotic consumption and antimicrobial resistance. However, experts say the bigger question is not simply how much India consumes, but which antibiotics are being used and whether they are being prescribed appropriately.

A study published in The Lancet Public Health in August estimated India’s optimal antibiotic use at 14.7 defined daily doses per 1,000 inhabitants per day (DID), compared with actual consumption of 18.3 DID.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to the antimicrobial medicines used against them, making infections harder to treat. While resistance occurs naturally through genetic changes in pathogens, the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials accelerate its emergence and spread. Around 600,000 lives are lost in India each year due to resistant infections, according to a government estimate.

At first glance, the moderation in antibiotic unit sales could suggest progress in curbing unnecessary use. Doctors and public health experts, however, say the numbers need to be interpreted cautiously.

Citing judicious antibiotic prescribing, better patient awareness and antimicrobial stewardship, Dr Tushar Tayal, associate director, internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, highlighted a shift among doctors: from “Which antibiotic should I prescribe?” to “Does this patient need an antibiotic at all?”

“We are seeing a large number of patients (in OPD) with respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms where the clinical picture is more consistent with viral infections. Many of these patients can be managed with fluids, rest and symptomatic treatment rather than antibiotics,” Tayal told Business Standard.

He said the use of high-end or reserve antibiotics is increasingly being restricted and, where appropriate, requires review by an infectious-disease specialist, while treatment is also guided by local antibiograms and microbiological patterns.

Sheetal Sapale, vice-president, commercial, at Pharmarack, attributed part of the decline in growth this year to relatively higher consumption last year. She also pointed to changes in pack sizes, with some brands selling packs of 15 instead of 10, which can result in fewer packs being recorded even without a proportionate decline in the number of doses sold.

Changes in prescribing practices could also have a bearing on unit consumption.

“The bigger change I would highlight is not necessarily higher doses, but more appropriate prescribing. When an antibiotic is genuinely required, doctors are increasingly conscious of choosing the appropriate drug, dose and duration rather than continuing treatment unnecessarily. Shorter, evidence-based courses in appropriate infections can certainly reduce the number of units consumed, but this should not be interpreted as under-treatment. The aim is not to give less antibiotics; it is to give exactly what is needed,” Tayal said.

He reads the numbers cautiously, saying the moderation can be positive if unnecessary prescriptions are declining.

More significantly, the Lancet Public Health study suggests that India’s antibiotic consumption is skewed towards the World Health Organization’s Watch category. Under WHO’s AWaRe classification, antibiotics are grouped into Access, Watch and Reserve categories.

The study estimated that India consumed 4.5 DID of Access antibiotics against an optimal level of 7.8 DID, while Watch antibiotic consumption was 9.3 DID against an estimated optimal 6 DID. Reserve antibiotic consumption, at 0.19 DID, was substantially below the estimated optimal level of 0.99 DID.

“In India some Watch antibiotics are potentially being used unnecessarily and some of this use could be replaced with Access antibiotics instead… There are not enough Reserve antibiotics being used for the resistance burden,” Ramanan Laxminarayan, founder and president of One Health Trust, senior research scholar at Princeton University and one of the study’s authors, told Business Standard.

“This means that some patients are being exposed unnecessarily to antibiotics, while others lack access to the right antibiotics to treat their infections,” Laxminarayan said.

“Strategies to improve antibiotic use will focus on ensuring populations have access to the right antibiotics at the right time, while reducing unnecessary use,” Laxminarayan said.

“We are increasingly seeing resistant organisms in the community as well, including organisms such as Pseudomonas that were traditionally more associated with health care settings. What we do with antibiotics in the community today determines what antibiotics will remain effective tomorrow,” Tayal said.