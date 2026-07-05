Verify hospital's cashless status before admission to avoid claim delays

A recent Policybazaar survey found that cashless claims provide health insurance customers with a better experience than reimbursement claims. The survey covered 2,228 customers across metros and Tier-II and Tier-III cities who either underwent hospitalisation themselves or attended to family members, and subsequently filed a health insurance claim between August 2024 and September 2025.

Why do cashless claims work better?

Cashless claims offer a simpler and more seamless experience. The insurer settles the hospital bill directly, so the customer does not have to pay out of pocket. “This reduces the need to arrange a large sum during hospitalisation,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer, Insurance Samadhan.

Cashless treatment is available at hospitals in the insurer’s network. These hospitals follow negotiated package rates and have a dedicated insurance or third-party administrator (TPA) desk. The insurance or TPA desk coordinates with the insurer on the patient’s behalf. “This coordination helps speed up authorisation,” says Arora.

In a cashless claim, the TPA desk and nursing station help submit the documents. “The customer is spared the burden of documentation,” says Amit Chhabra, chief business officer, Policybazaar. Cashless claims, therefore, require less effort from the customer at a stressful time.

When does reimbursement become necessary?

Customers usually file reimbursement claims when the hospital is outside the insurer’s cashless network. This is becoming less common because most insurers now have about 15,000–20,000 hospitals in their cashless networks. “Some small hospitals in far-flung areas may still remain outside the cashless network,” says Chhabra.

A medical emergency may also force the customer to go to the nearest hospital. “In such a situation, the customer may not have time to check whether the hospital is in the insurer’s network,” says Arora.

Some patients continue with a doctor or hospital they have trusted for years, even if that hospital is outside the insurer’s network. At times, they may also choose a reputed hospital that does not have a cashless tie-up with their insurer.

Many policyholders are unaware of which hospitals are empanelled with their insurer. “Some assume that every hospital offers cashless treatment and discover the gap only at admission,” says Arora.

Cashless approval at the time of discharge typically takes about three to four hours. “Some customers do not want to wait and leave the hospital. They then file a reimbursement claim later,” says Chhabra.

Why do insurers deny cashless claims?

Insurers may deny a cashless claim if they suspect fraud. “Fraud may involve a customer who is not actually hospitalised,” says Chhabra.

Non-disclosure is another common ground for denial. This means the customer did not disclose an existing medical condition while buying the policy. “A pre-existing condition that still falls within the policy waiting period can also lead to denial,” says Arora.

Sometimes, the issue is procedural rather than a clear denial. “Authorisation may remain pending if the insurer needs additional medical records or clarification from the treating doctor,” says Arora.

Why should customers not skip cashless for convenience?

Some customers avoid cashless claims for convenience, particularly when the claim amount is small. This is not advisable. “Skipping cashless to save a few hours at discharge can create a bigger problem later,” says Arora.

What are the downsides of reimbursement?

Cashless settlements are based on package rates that insurers have already negotiated with hospitals. “If the patient pays out of pocket, the hospital may charge its standard billing rate, which is usually higher than the negotiated rate,” says Arora.

In reimbursement claims, customers must pay the hospital bill upfront. These claims usually arise at non-network hospitals, where insurers do not have pre-agreed arrangements. “The insurer may scrutinise every bill line by line and seek additional medical records, which can lengthen the processing time,” says Arora.

Insurers may investigate reimbursement claims more closely because these claims often lack standardised billing. The insurer must independently assess whether the charges are reasonable and whether the treatment was medically necessary. Reimbursement claims, therefore, usually undergo a more detailed review than cashless claims.

“Reimbursement claims can lead to partial settlement or repudiation if documentation does not fully support the claim,” says Arora.

Why is the documentation burden higher?

In cashless claims, the hospital’s insurance desk coordinates directly with the insurer, so the insurer, hospital and third-party administrator (TPA) desk shoulder more of the burden. “In reimbursement claims, the customer has to put in more of the effort,” says Chhabra.

The document requirement may be similar for reimbursement and cashless claims. The key difference lies in who submits the papers. The customer must collect every bill, prescription, investigation report, discharge summary and payment receipt. “In reimbursement claims, the customer has to organise and submit the documents and fill out the forms,” says Chhabra.

How can delays hurt finances?

Most reimbursement claims do not take long when the documentation is in order. On average, the turnaround time is usually no more than seven to 10 days, though the standard timeline for settling a reimbursement claim is 30 days.

The settlement window may extend if the insurer asks for a missing document. If it raises a medical or policy-related query, the reimbursement process can drag on. “The policyholder may have to go back and forth between the hospital and the insurer to gather additional information, causing delay,” says Arora.

Reimbursement claims may also take longer if the customer delays responding or if an inspection is carried out.

Every extra day that a claim remains open leaves the policyholder carrying the cost of hospitalisation. “The strain becomes serious when money is arranged through a credit card or a personal loan. Credit card dues that are not cleared attract high interest from the next billing cycle, while a personal loan adds an equated monthly instalment (EMI) burden on top of regular monthly expenses,” says Arora. If claim settlement is delayed by weeks, the interest cost continues to accumulate.

How can customers avoid reimbursement?

Customers should apply for cashless approval well in time. “For planned hospitalisation, they should apply for cashless approval at least a day or two before treatment,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder, SecureNow Insurance Broker.

Some insurers may prescribe a tighter internal intimation window. “Customers should confirm the exact intimation window for their policy,” says Saurabh Vijayvergia, founder and chief executive officer, CoverSure. They should call the insurer as soon as hospitalisation is confirmed, since delayed intimation is one of the key reasons cashless requests get stuck and later turn into reimbursement claims.

Customers should also respond promptly to pre-authorisation queries. A slow response to a routine query can cause the approval to lapse. “If approval lapses, the customer may have to pay upfront and claim later,” says Vijayvergia.

Customers should check the hospital’s cashless status immediately before admission. “They should not rely on network status checked months earlier because the insurer’s network can change,” says Vijayvergia.

The doctor should clearly explain in the cashless claim application why hospitalisation was necessary.

“Before discharge, customers should ensure the hospital puts all papers together and sends them on time,” says Mehta. If the insurer is under time pressure, it is more likely to ask the customer to file a reimbursement claim.

What steps can improve the outcome?

Customers should review the hospital bill every day while treatment is underway. “Billing errors are easier to correct while treatment is ongoing and harder to correct after the final bill is generated,” says Vijayvergia.

They should also anticipate questions around the need for hospitalisation or whether the ailment could be treated as pre-existing. “If such questions are likely to arise, the customer should submit a note with other documents explaining the position clearly,” says Mehta.

Customers should submit the complete set of documents together, rather than in batches. “The document-submission window is commonly 15 to 30 days from discharge. Filing within the insurer’s prescribed window helps avoid friction,” says Vijayvergia.

Once the customer submits the complete file, the insurer must settle or reject the claim within 30 days.

Customers should use digital claims infrastructure wherever it is available. “The National Health Claims Exchange can speed up document transfer and status tracking where both the hospital and insurer are on the platform,” says Vijayvergia.

What should customers do if a claim stalls?

If a claim stalls, the customer should first escalate it to the insurer’s grievance officer. If it remains unresolved, they should take it up on the Bima Bharosa grievance portal. If the issue remains unresolved, the customer should approach the insurance ombudsman.

What are the dos and don’ts?

Customers should not delay filing reimbursement claims. The longer the delay, the harder it becomes to get the claim cleared. “Delays can make documents harder to obtain and prompt the insurer to question why the claim was filed late,” says Mehta. Customers should also avoid leaving the filing until the last day of the submission window.

They should preserve original bills and other documents carefully during hospitalisation. Before sending documents to the insurer, they should keep scanned copies for their own records.

“Customers should keep the claim number given by the insurer and use it to track the claim,” says Mehta.

Customers should disclose pre-existing conditions honestly while buying the policy. “Omissions made while buying the policy are among the biggest causes of rejection later,” says Vijayvergia.

They should also understand policy exclusions and not assume that a procedure is covered without checking the exclusions.

Finally, customers should not ignore small mismatches. “A misspelt name or a mismatch in dates between the claim form and hospital records can cause avoidable delay,” says Vijayvergia.

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