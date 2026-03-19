Health Ministry asks institutes to avoid informal foreign engagements

The Union Health Ministry has asked academic and research institutes under its purview to refrain from informal engagements and data sharing with foreign agencies without prior approval of the competent authorities.

In a circular dated March 13, the ministry stated that, according to Indian intelligence agencies, certain academic and research institutions, particularly in the pharmaceuticals, animal sciences and plant biotechnology sectors, have been engaging with foreign institutes.

It also stated that some institutions have been sharing information informally on ongoing trials, research projects, protocols and raw datasheets without obtaining approval from the concerned ministries and departments.

“In view of the above, all the institutions and organisations under this ministry are advised against sharing any data, datasets, results or any other information through informal collaboration or engagement with foreign institutions or agencies without due approvals of the competent authorities in the ministry,” the circular added.

The health ministry’s international cooperation section added that any such activity should not take place without consultation with line ministries such as the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, in accordance with existing instructions, guidelines and established protocols.

Additionally, the circular directed all wings and divisional heads under the Union Health Ministry to sensitise organisations and institutions under their administrative purview regarding these instructions.