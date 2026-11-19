The Union Health Ministry has proposed a separate wholesale licensing regime for bulk drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and key starting materials (KSMs), amid concerns over drug safety and gaps in oversight of pharmaceutical raw material supply chains.

According to a draft notification dated November 18, the ministry proposes to introduce a separate application form for wholesale licences covering bulk drugs.

Until now, a common licence has covered the wholesale sale of both formulations and bulk drugs. The two businesses, however, operate differently, with bulk drug wholesalers supplying manufacturers while formulation wholesalers typically deal with retailers.

“The proposed amendment seeks to establish a dedicated licensing framework for bulk drugs, enabling more focused regulatory oversight of their wholesale sale and greater accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain,” the ministry said on Thursday.

The move follows concerns over the raw material supply chain after cough syrups contaminated with diethylene glycol (DEG), an industrial chemical, led to deaths and raised questions over the safety of pharmaceutical ingredients.

“It is the need of the hour to monitor the supply chain and the quality of high-risk solvents, including propylene glycol used in formulations,” a Delhi-based pharmaceutical industry body executive told Business Standard.

He added that India imports most of its bulk drugs from China, while there is no data on how many wholesale licences in the country are exclusively for bulk drugs.

India relies heavily on imports for several critical bulk drugs, including Penicillin G and Amoxicillin, used in antibiotics, and Rifampicin, used in the treatment of tuberculosis.

The proposed licence will also capture the categories of bulk drugs handled by wholesalers, including those covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Existing licensees will be given time to comply with the revised requirements, officials aware of the matter said.

“The requirements will become applicable to them upon expiry of their current retention period or 12 months after the final publication of the amendment, whichever is later,” the draft notification stated.

The proposed framework also requires bulk drug sales to be carried out under the personal supervision of a competent person, adding another layer of accountability to their distribution and handling.

“Qualification of the competent person may be a degree in Science with two years experience in dealing of such raw materials or a registered pharmacist,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

The official added that once implemented, the amendment was expected to strengthen oversight of bulk drug wholesale sales, including enforcement related to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and drugs covered under the NDPS Act.

The proposal was also recommended by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s (CDSCO’s) Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) in November 2025 and the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) in February 2026.