Heat, sweat, spend: The new summer skincare economy

As a result, consumers are no longer just buying face wash or sunscreen. They are building routines with cleansers, toners, serums, masks, and multiple layers of sun protection. All these are now part of a daily system designed to manage conditions that feel increasingly difficult to control. This is no longer a beauty trend; it is a response to the environment.

How are skincare routines shifting from simple use to full regimes?

The shift is most visible in how people shop: instead of one or two products, they are now investing in full skincare routines tailored for summer. The language has changed too. It is no longer about products. It is about steps, systems, and outcomes.

Brands like The Ayurveda Co. are building this narrative through what they describe as Ayurvedic detox routines. While the philosophy draws from tradition, the execution is distinctly modern, with curated kits and clearly defined regimens.

At the premium end, legacy Ayurvedic brands are approaching this shift with more nuance. According to Dr Taruna Yadav, head of Ayurvedic research at Forest Essentials, summer skincare is less about adding more and more about choosing the right formats. Lighter textures, hydration, and sun protection become central. Facial mists, gel-based moisturisers, and high SPF sunscreens are designed to be used throughout the day, adapting to changing conditions.

The thinking behind this is different from conventional skincare. “Ayurveda does not focus on instant correction. It works on restoring balance,” she explains. Botanical ingredients, when prepared through traditional methods, are meant to support the skin rather than overwhelm it. This becomes particularly relevant in summer, when the skin is more reactive.

In a market that increasingly rewards quick results, this slower, more consistent approach is finding its own space.

Why does summer skincare focus more on balance than correction?

That idea of balance runs through much of the Ayurvedic narrative. According to Shweta R Chawla, founder of Shriveda Organicare, an Ayurvedic skincare brand, summer skincare is about calming the effects of heat, pollution, and stress. These external factors tend to show up as excess oil, sensitivity, and dullness. “Ayurveda works by calming internal heat while gently clearing build-up, without disrupting the skin’s natural barrier,” she says. Her point is not just about ingredients. It is about approach. Skincare, in this framework, is not a quick fix. It is something that works gradually, through consistency and restraint.

What mistakes should you avoid in summer skincare routines?

Interestingly, much of the damage in summer comes not from neglect but from overcorrection. Consumers, in an attempt to manage oiliness or breakouts, often end up doing too much. Over-cleansing remains one of the most common. Washing the face multiple times a day may feel necessary in the heat, but it strips the skin and leads to further imbalance. Similarly, combining too many actives without understanding how they interact can cause irritation rather than improvement. Treating tanning as a quick problem to be fixed often leads to aggressive exfoliation, which can damage the skin further.

According to Chawla, common mistakes include over-exfoliating, layering incompatible actives, and switching products too frequently. Hydration is often overlooked, both in terms of skincare and overall water intake. The result is a compromised skin barrier that becomes more sensitive over time. This becomes a catch-22 over time: the more the skin reacts, the more products people tend to add. And the more they add, the worse the reaction becomes.

How is rising heat affecting skin health in India?

There is also a more structural shift at play. Summers are getting harsher, and dermatologists are seeing the impact. Acne flare-ups, pigmentation, dehydration, and sensitivity are becoming more common. According to Delhi-based dermatologist Dr Tanvi Pal at Kubba Skin Clinic, the effect of rising temperatures is measurable. “With every one degree increase in temperature, there is roughly a 10 per cent rise in sebum production.” This increase in oil production leads to clogged pores and breakouts. At the same time, prolonged sun exposure, air-conditioned environments, and frequent cleansing leave the skin dehydrated. The result is a cycle where the skin feels oily but is actually lacking moisture.

“The heat increases inflammation and blood flow, which can worsen conditions like acne and rosacea,” she explains. “At the same time, people tend to overdo skincare in summer, which disrupts the skin barrier further.”

Why has sunscreen become essential in daily skincare?

If one category has quietly become essential, it is sunscreen. Once treated as optional, it is now central to any routine. According to Dr Pal, high UV exposure during Indian summers can worsen tanning, pigmentation, and accelerate ageing.

The shift is also visible in how sunscreens are formulated. Lighter, gel-based, and fluid textures are replacing heavier creams, making them easier to use in humid conditions. The expectation is not just protection but comfort. Sunscreen has gone from being a standalone solution to being part of a broader approach that includes physical protection such as caps and umbrellas, and behavioural changes like avoiding peak sun hours.

How are consumers combining Ayurveda and science-led skincare?

Perhaps the most interesting shift in the market is not the rise of one philosophy over another, but their coexistence. On one side are Ayurvedic brands such as Forest Essentials and Kama Ayurveda, which focus on ingredients like sandalwood, vetiver, and rose water. Their approach is rooted in balance and long-term care. On the other are science-led brands such as Minimalist and Pilgrim, which emphasise actives like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. Consumers are not choosing between the two. They are combining them.

A typical routine today might include a vitamin C serum in the morning, followed by a cooling mist. At night, a retinol treatment may be paired with a calming gel. The approach is layered, experimental, and highly personalised. This hybrid behaviour reflects a more informed consumer. One that is willing to try, mix, and adapt.

How much are consumers spending on summer skincare routines?

This shift is also visible in spending. Entry-level routines now start at around ₹1,500 to ₹2,500. Mid-range consumers are spending between ₹3,000 and ₹6,000 for a complete set of products. Premium routines, particularly those positioned around Ayurveda and wellness, can cross ₹10,000.