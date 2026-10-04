Heavy industries ministry approves 382 sites for EV charging in Delhi

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has approved 382 sites for setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the national capital, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said on Sunday.

The Delhi government's Revenue Department and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had identified 456 sites for EV charging infrastructure, of which 382 were approved by the MHI, Sood said in a statement.

Under the Delhi EV Policy, notified on June 30, all 382 sites were reassessed over the past three months for segment-wise deployment, with sites categorised separately for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, he said.

The site-level assessment was carried out to ensure that Delhi's charging network supports upcoming statutory mandates, including 100 per cent electric registrations for three-wheelers and N1 light commercial vehicles from January 1, 2027, and two-wheelers from April 1, 2028, Sood said.

The government has onboarded KPMG as the Project Management Unit (PMU), and the comprehensive site reassessment has been completed, he said.

The government is now set to float a tender for the first tranche of 160 to 180 high-readiness sites, Sood said.

He said the success of an EV ecosystem should not be measured merely by the number of financial incentives disbursed, but by the structural transformation of charging infrastructure on the ground.

"By prioritising power availability, grid feasibility and segment-specific charging nodes, we are ensuring that when citizens transition to electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, they are backed by world-class infrastructure across the capital," he said.

"Delhi's primary focus over the last quarter has been to lay a sustainable, future-ready infrastructure foundation that directly aligns with the bold deadlines set under the Delhi EV Policy 2026," Sood said.

"A true EV revolution cannot rely solely on short-term financial payouts; it requires robust, reliable and segment-specific charging infrastructure that eliminates range anxiety for everyday citizens," he added.