Hero springs a surprise, emerges as top gainer in e2W market share

A bulk of this gain has come from a phenomenal aggression in sales by the company in just three states — West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar. In West Bengal, Hero MotoCorp ended FY26 as the largest e2W player, with a 24.4 per cent market share, an increase of 15.4 per cent over FY25. In Odisha and Bihar, the company’s market share in FY26 increased 13 per cent and 10.4 per cent, respectively.

The honours for the second highest gain in market share in this period went to Ather Energy, which gained 5.7 per cent share to 17.1 per cent in FY26 from 11.4 per cent in FY25. The company has quietly increased its market share in FY26 in five key states — Gujarat by 9.7 per cent, and Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, and Rajasthan by 7 per cent each.

Ola Electric, however, saw its market share get wiped out to almost a third in one year — from 29.9 per cent in FY25 to a mere 11.7 per cent in FY26. Even Bajaj Auto was able to make a marginal gain, with its market share going up by only 0.5 per cent in FY 26. The company faces a tough challenge ahead from TVS and Hero.

Interestingly, new states which looked far behind in EV adoption emerged as big boys in both EV penetration as well as setting new records on growth in registrations in this period. Madhya Pradesh saw the highest growth in registration – up 55 per cent from 73,400 in FY25 to 113,500 in FY26. The state also showed the highest increase in EV penetration in this period — up from 5.9 per cent in FY25 to 8.6 per cent in FY26.

Delhi and Odisha stood out as the second and third fastest-growing e2W states, respectively, in the country. Delhi exhibited a registration growth of 51 per cent — from 27,200 in FY25 to 41,200 in FY26. Odisha recorded 79,500 registrations in FY26, growing 42 per cent over FY25.

Yet, there are areas of concern. Overall e2W penetration in FY26 hit 6.5 per cent, a marginal increase from 6.1 per cent in FY25. That is way behind ambitious targets set by the government that penetration will hit 35-40 per cent by 2030. Overall EV registration growth in the same period went up by 21.8 per cent to 1.4 million from 1.15 million in FY25.

Based on VAHAN data, as many as nine states in India saw a fall in e2W penetration in FY26 over FY25. These include key states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa. The fall raises questions about quicker EV adoption and also about state policies.

CHANGING PECKING ORDER

— Hero MotoCorp emerges as the highest gainer in e2W market share — up 6.1 per cent

— Bulk of the increase comes from a massive sales push in West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar

— Ola Electric loses its market share to a third; Bajaj Auto records marginal increase

— Madhya Pradesh emerges as the fastest-growing e2W market in sales as well as penetration growth

— Delhi and Odisha emerge as second and third fastest-growing markets, respectively, in registrations