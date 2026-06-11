High logistics costs, static interchange fees lead to ATM cash shortages

First, a technical aspect needs to be clarified: CiC refers to what is outside the currency chests — facilities to hold cash and notes on behalf of the central bank before distribution for public use. To read this as a linear indicator of the demand for physical cash or what is available to satisfy it would be misplaced.

The shortfall in the cash available to load into ATMs has to be seen at two levels. Despite CiC being at its current levels, it could be that cash is being hoarded — although we have no empirical evidence to suggest this is actually happening. As for the logjam in the ATM channel, this has more to do with the fact that stakeholders — be it banks, service providers and cash-in-transit (CIT) firms — were keen to protect their share of the commercial pie.

Take the interchange fee (what a bank pays another bank when its debit card is used on the latter’s ATM), currently at ₹19. This has been revised only thrice since 2011, the last being effective from 1 May 2025.

The Committee to Review ATM Interchange Fee Structure (2019) was for a periodic review of the interchange fee and usage charges to be decided by Mint Road.

The argument against a hike in the interchange fee was that banks save costs when they push business to ATMs and digital channels from branches. The counter-argument: Both ATMs and digital payments call for investments in technology.

Both arguments are valid, but these issues festered in the subsequent years because of the pandemic (ATM usage fell in those years) and the talks centred around digital payments.

These faultlines have deepened now — higher fuel prices because of the West Asia crisis have hit cash-in-transit firms that move cash to load it into ATMs.

“We run a large fleet every day to keep ATMs and branches stocked, so diesel is a direct daily input. It’s up close to 9 per cent in a fortnight, and that flows straight into every route we run,” pointed out Anush Raghavan, chief business officer, CMS Info Systems, the country’s largest CIT player.

Plus, there’s the Code on Wages, which has led to a wave of minimum-wage revisions across several states.

The binary flaw

“It shouldn’t be cash versus digital, but cash and digital,” said U S Paliwal, secretary-general, Currency Cycle Association — the self-regulatory organisation for the cash management industry. “They are complementary, and for the ecosystem to thrive, both must remain financially viable, to allow citizens to exercise the freedom of choice principle in payments,” he said.

According to Rupinder Sandhu Anand, chief executive officer, OKI India, the Indian arm of the Japanese ATM manufacturer, countries that have some of the highest digital adoption — including Japan and many in Europe — continue to have strong cash usage as well. Cash is a critical hedge against the inherent vulnerabilities of digital systems, whether due to cyber-attacks, technical failures, or geopolitical risks.

Digital for speed and remote transactions; cash for everyday spending. “Framing it as ‘cash versus digital’ oversimplifies the needs of a diverse population,” she said.

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Occasional Paper on ‘Cash versus Digital Payment Transactions in India: Decoding the Currency Demand Paradox’ (November 2023) referred to the difficulties in putting cash and digital payments into neat separate buckets. It held that disentangling these roles was fraught with many methodological issues.

So, what is to be read into ATM cash withdrawals, in general? The RBI paper held that given the limit on the number and value of cash withdrawals at ATMs, these can serve as an indicator of both the transactional component of cash demand as well as genuine precautionary balances (excluding hoarding). In other words, higher ATM withdrawals would indicate a higher need for cash for day-to-day transactions.

The way out

Industry sources said the interchange fee might need a relook. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is expected to take this up as a follow-up to deliberations between the RBI and the Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi).

A senior CATMi official told Business Standard on the condition of anonymity: “The interchange fee has to reflect costs as they stand. One way is to have this aligned to the wholesale price index; another is to have it reflect the size of the cash-pullout.” At present, the interchange fee is the same whether a customer withdraws ₹5,000 or ₹10,000 — the maximum amount permitted per transaction.

More cash-recycling machines (CRMs) — in which you can both withdraw and deposit cash — will help. A big multiplier effect is that small business owners can deposit the surplus in daily cash balances in them. This will be credited to their account immediately — all this without ever visiting a bank branch. But for this to happen, CRMs have to be made interoperable across banks. As of date, while you can withdraw cash from any ATM, irrespective of which bank issued the plastic, in the case of CRMs, you can deposit largely only in the bank you have an account with.

There are other concerns too. You pay ₹25 for every ₹10,000 to the bank — yours or to one in whose CRM the cash is being deposited as the latter is facilitating it. This fee is ₹50 for a sum higher than ₹10,000 up to ₹50,000 — compare that with the lower and flat ₹19 interchange fee for cash withdrawals.

Many say (in private) that this may have to be revisited, but what few will concede is that banks view CRMs in a unique way: Some banks find the cash inflow into CRMs is such that servicing costs are higher than the fees earned. This is because at high-deposit sites with a single CRM machine, interoperability could initially result in higher cash accumulation — and, therefore, more frequent cash-clearance visits by cash logistics providers.

On the other hand, a well-utilised interoperable CRM can reduce both cash replenishment and cash removal visits, lowering fuel, vehicle and manpower costs while improving overall operational efficiency. This even as others find that they have to pay the banks in whose CRMs their customers are depositing it. You have solutions to problems; and problems for solutions.

As Chirag Rajda, senior vice-president at payments services firm Writer Payments put it, “It is important that a clear settlement mechanism is defined for CRM interoperability, as it introduces unique challenges around reconciliation and cash ownership. Hence, a standardised settlement framework led by NPCI will be required.”

And lastly, banks have all along used ATM kiosks for brand extension. In mature markets, you just have ATMs run by white-label operators; the bank’s name is immaterial. The channel is seen as “a utility”; not something for brand promotion. This will need a rethink. Just look at this data point.

The Report on Trend and Progress of Banking (FY25) noted that the 164,000 domestic bank branches mark an increase of 2.8 per cent over FY24. Newly opened branches in FY25 stood at 4,991, lower than the 5,379 in FY 24, but higher than the 3,252 in FY22.

Now add on the fact that ATM growth is expected to chase branch openings: On-site ATMs (at branches) in FY25 stood at 131,323 compared with 119,734 off-site; it was 126,116 and 127,301 in FY24. This is because it costs less to have them on-site because cash-logistics and rental costs are lower. This turns on its head the idea of using ATMs as a bank brand extension when they are increasingly being housed in branches, not off site.

All this even as the RBI’s May 2026 monthly bulletin shows ATM transactions at 446.5 million, down from 498.3 million a year ago, with a value of ₹2.49 trillion, down from ₹2.63 trillion. Industry sources pointed out that current ATM contracts were based on a modest, natural decline of 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent a year (in transactions), to be absorbed by consumer price inflation-linked escalation, but the number of transactions has fallen by 10.40 per cent over the year.