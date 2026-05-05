High power demand, but spot prices rise only 1% to ₹5.26/unit in April: IEX

April witnessed increased power demand but only a 1 per cent increase in the average market clearing price (MCP) in the day-ahead market (DAM), which stood at Rs 5.26 per unit, India Energy Exchange (IEX) said in a statement today.

"In the Day-Ahead Market, strong demand drove buy bids up 31 per cent year-on-year, while sell bids rose sharply by 35 per cent YoY. Due to an increase in power demand, the average market clearing price stood at Rs 5.26 per unit, a 1 per cent increase year-on-year," IEX said in its monthly Power Market Update.

India's largest electronic trading platform for power also said the unseasonal rainfall during the initial days of April moderated demand and kept DAM prices below Rs 3.5 per unit on several days, presenting distribution companies and commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers with an opportunity to procure power at competitive rates.

In the real-time market (RTM), prices touched near-zero levels across multiple time blocks during the month, driven by surplus renewable energy during solar hours. The average RTM MCP stood at Rs 4.82 per unit, up 5.4 per cent YoY.

The power exchange also recorded an increase in the monthly electricity traded volume, which rose 16.6 per cent to 12,341 million units (MU) in April 2026. DAM, including high price-DAM, achieved 4,624 MU volume in the month as compared to 4,254 MU volume in the same period last year, marking an increase of 8.7 per cent. Meanwhile, RTM volume increased to 5,069 MU in April from 3,893 MU last year, registering an increase of 30.2 per cent.

The RTM segment recorded its highest-ever single-day trade of 250 MU on April 30, highlighting its growing role in enabling discoms and C&I consumers to manage procurement flexibly and cost-effectively in real time, IEX said.

A total of 1.18 lakh renewable energy certificates were traded during the month. However, volumes declined 59.4 per cent year-on-year.

India's energy consumption touched 154 billion units (BU) in April 2026, up 4 per cent year-on-year. The month witnessed highly dynamic weather conditions, ranging from unseasonal rainfall to peak summer heat, which drove electricity demand to an all-time high of 256 GW on April 25.