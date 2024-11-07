Business Standard
High rural demand pushed India's FMCG sector to grow 5.7% in Q2: NielsenIQ

Rural volume growth was 6 per cent, surpassing urban markets despite softer consumption in both regions during the quarter ended September, the research firm noted

During the quarter, price growth stood at 1.5 per cent | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

The Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector reported value growth of 5.7 per cent, driven by volume growth of 4.1 per cent in the July-September quarter, according to consumer intelligence firm NielsenIQ.
 
During the quarter, price growth stood at 1.5 per cent.
 
Rural volume growth was 6 per cent, surpassing urban markets despite softer consumption in both regions during the quarter ended September, the research firm noted.
 
“The Indian FMCG industry shows resilience with steady value growth and marginal price increases. Rural volume growth at 6 per cent continues to surpass urban markets, despite softer consumption in both regions this quarter," Roosevelt Dsouza, head of commercial – India at NielsenIQ, said in the release.
   
Dsouza added, "Small manufacturers are rebounding after a recent decline, while major players trail in value growth.”
 
Hindustan Unilever managing director and chief executive officer Rohit Jawa said in the company's earnings release, “In the September quarter, FMCG demand witnessed moderating growth in urban markets while rural markets continued to recover gradually. In this context, we delivered a competitive and profitable performance.”

The maker of Lux soaps also noted that crude palm oil prices have been rising. The company stated that it would take calibrated price increases to pass on the higher commodity costs to consumers.
 
Discussing urban demand, Jawa said post-results, “In big cities, there is a trending down of growth, and I include all channels in all segments… Let's not forget that urban markets have been driving the engine of the FMCG industry for the last several quarters. We are operating on a high base, and some normalisation is probably to be expected.”
 
NielsenIQ noted that both urban and rural markets witnessed sequential recovery in consumer demand. Urban demand grew 2.8 per cent, while rural demand increased to 6 per cent from 5.2 per cent in the April-June quarter, representing growth that is twice as fast as urban markets. Rural volume growth surpassed urban in most regions of the country. “Traditional trade volumes grew by 4.1 per cent in Q3 2024 (July-September), compared to 3.0 per cent in Q2 2024 (April-June). Despite the slowdown, modern trade continues to outpace urban growth,” NielsenIQ said in its release.
 
Consumption of packaged food items rose to 3.4 per cent in volume terms during the July-September quarter, compared to 2.1 per cent in the April-June quarter, despite price increases in edible oils, packaged atta (wheat flour), and spices. Growth in household products stabilised at 6 per cent during the quarter, compared to 6.7 per cent earlier, a trend observed across both urban and rural markets.
 
“Large players continue to demonstrate stronger performance compared to small and mid-sized players. However, small manufacturers recovered from the consumption decline of the last three quarters and grew faster than giants. This was led by a sharp recovery in volume growth in food for small players. Giants registered the slowest value growth, with volume growth declining compared to April-May-June (AMJ) 2024,” NielsenIQ noted.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

