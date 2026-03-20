Higher-grade fuel gets costlier amid spike in oil prices; OMCs hike rates

India’s oil-marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday increased premium petrol rates between ₹2 and ₹2.35 per litre and diesel sold to industrial users by ₹22 a litre amid elevated crude oil prices.

Benchmark Brent prices slipped to around $105 per barrel on Friday, from the highs of $119 a day earlier, after US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed to avoiding further attacks on Iran’s energy facilities.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) advised measures such as working from home and avoiding air travel to ease oil price pressures on consumers. Earlier this month, the IEA had agreed to a record release of oil from strategic stockpiles as the world faces a supply crunch.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) raised the price of its premium XP95 by ₹2 per litre to ₹101.89 per litre in New Delhi. The cost of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)’s Speed and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)’s Power was also increased by over ₹2 per litre in the capital. Premium petrol, which has a higher octane rating, is formulated for high -performance engines and offers improved mileage.

OMCs have also raised prices of bulk or industrial diesel used by factories, industries and heavy transport fleets. IOC increased bulk diesel prices by ₹22 to ₹109.59 per litre, from ₹87.67 per litre, while BPCL raised prices by ₹18.75. The three state-run oil companies operate nearly 90 per cent of the country’s fuel retail stations.

However, prices of regular petrol and diesel remain unchanged across the country.

“There has been no price increase in normal petrol. Our priority is to make energy available. There has been some increase only in the premium category, and that is hardly 2-4 per cent of the entire petrol volumes sold every day,” said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Friday.

Pricing decisions, she added, are taken by oil companies independently as petrol and diesel pricing was deregulated in 2010 and 2014, respectively.

India’s refineries are running at full capacity, with adequate crude inventories and sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel, Sharma said.

As the conflict in West Asia persists, India has also been hit by an acute liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage, limiting cooking gas supplies for industrial and commercial users. While ensuring LPG supplies for domestic consumers, the government is encouraging citizens and commercial establishments to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) amid the crisis.

More than 13,700 new PNG connections have been issued in recent days, and over 7,300 consumers have shifted from LPG to PNG, according to government data.

India’s LPG supplies remain a concern amid the West Asia war, as the country depends heavily on imports from the region, Sharma said. India has stepped up LPG purchases from the US, with 13 tankers carrying around 350,000 tonnes of LPG currently headed to the country, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.