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Hijack threat note found on Air India flight, plane taken to isolation bay

The flight was scheduled to depart at 10.20 am

Indian airlines, airlines, aviation, aviation sector, aviation industry

All the passengers who had boarded the aircraft were deboarded, and it was taken to the isolation bay | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 12:46 PM IST

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A hijack threat note found in the washroom of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight before take-off on Wednesday morning prompted security officials to park the aircraft in an isolation bay of the airport here, an official said.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 10.20 am.

The note threatening that the plane would be hijacked at 11.10 am was found in the washroom just before the departure of the flight, Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said.

All the passengers who had boarded the aircraft were deboarded, and it was taken to the isolation bay, he said.

Security protocols were immediately activated, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for a thorough inspection and necessary precautionary measures, he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air India hijack hijack threat Airport hijack alert

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 12:46 PM IST