Hill in conflict: Eastern Ghats unrest recalls Odisha's Niyamgiri story

Disquiet among local communities, predominantly tribal and Dalit, had been building since 2023, when the Vedanta Group was declared the preferred bidder for bauxite mining in the area. That unease turned violent last week as the administration began constructing a 3.4-km approach road from Bichhapinda to the Sijimali mineral block through forest land.

What began as resistance to the road project escalated into clashes between police and villagers in Kantamal and Sagabari in Rayagada district. Around 70 people, including 58 police personnel, were injured on April 7. Since then, the mood has been subdued, but tense.

In villages along the Sijimali foothills, small groups of men gather under trees, discussing police action, injuries and arrests. Women returning from forests with firewood and pots of water carry with them a palpable sense of unease.

Villagers allege that an armed police contingent reached Kantamal around 3 am on April 7, cut off electricity and launched a crackdown, breaking open doors, vandalising vehicles and issuing threats over opposition to the mining project. When residents protested, they say police used tear gas, lathicharges and even opened fire.

“The police force came in the wee hours and surrounded our village. They unleashed destruction and fired gas shells. One hit my milking cow, killing it on the spot,” said Rabanu Majhi, a Kantamal resident, adding, “Whatever the police may do, we will not leave our mati (land) and mali (hill).”

Police deny firing. Swathy S Kumar, superintendent of police, Rayagada, said tear gas was used to disperse a violent crowd. “Protesters threw stones and attacked police with swords, axes and other sharp objects when we went to execute a warrant against Subasingh Majhi, who faces 14 cases. We had no option but to use tear gas,” she said.

She acknowledged underlying tensions over the road project. “There were 12 platoons deployed. Villagers knew the terrain, which is why 58 personnel, including senior officers, were injured,” she said.

Villagers contest the police version, alleging that 24 people, including 10 women and three minors, were arrested last month on fabricated charges. Subasingh Majhi, president of the Maa, Mati and Mali Suraksha Manch (Mother, Land, Hill Protection Forum), said cases against him were meant to silence tribal voices.

“I have committed no crime. The hill is our mother and our life. We depend on these forests for food, water and survival. If mining starts, everything will be destroyed. Where will we go?” he asked.

Civil rights groups echo these concerns. Narendra Mohanty, convener of the Campaign Against Fabricated Cases, said the clash followed coercive action by authorities. He said there was a pattern of false cases against tribals opposing mining. The confrontation, he added, happened when villagers were intimidated for resisting road construction.

The Sijimali hill region While the immediate trigger was the road, the conflict runs deeper — it’s about who decides the future of a mountain, what development means in tribal regions, and whether lessons have been learned from past battles over mining, industrialisation and forests.

Why Sijimali matters

Sijimali lies along the mineral-rich spine of the Eastern Ghats, forming part of India’s east coast bauxite belt, which is one of the country’s largest deposits of high-grade bauxite. It makes the region a strategic resource base capable of powering India’s aluminium ambitions. The block spans 18 revenue villages across Rayagada’s Kashipur and Kalahandi’s Thuamul Rampur.

Vedanta has received a letter of intent for the 1,549-hectare block, which holds an estimated 311 million tonnes (mt) of bauxite, and has engaged Mythri Infrastructure and Mining India for extraction.

The company operates a 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) alumina refinery at Lanjigarh (Kalahandi) and aluminium smelters at Jharsuguda and Korba in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, with a combined capacity of about 2.2 mt. Securing raw material has been a longstanding challenge, especially after its Niyamgiri plans were halted following protests and a Supreme Court-backed process in 2013.

India has 4,958 mt of bauxite resources, with Odisha accounting for 51 per cent, according to the Indian Minerals Yearbook 2023. The rest is spread across Chhattisgarh (20 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (12 per cent), Gujarat (8 per cent), Jharkhand (6 per cent), Maharashtra (5 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (4 per cent).

Despite this, India imported an estimated 4.5 mt of bauxite in FY25, costing ₹4,000-5,000 crore, while aluminium imports exceeded Rs 70,000 crore in FY26.

Within Odisha, a 100-km belt from Niyamgiri in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts to Nandapur in Koraput accounts for around 40 per cent of the country’s deposits. The state also leads production, contributing over 73 per cent of total output, with Nalco as the largest producer at 31 per cent.

India aims to raise bauxite production to 50 mtpa by 2030 and 150 mtpa by 2047, alongside an aluminium output target of 10.2 mtpa by 2030. Unlocking the unexplored east coast bauxite belt, comprising Sijimali, Kutrumali, Baphmali, Panchpatmali, Jeralla and Pottangi, is central to this ambition.

To accelerate mining, the Ministry of Mines has urged states to secure environmental and forest clearances before auctions. However, industry voices caution that fast-tracking approvals without local engagement risks conflicts like Sijimali.

“There must be a balance between industrial development and social concerns. Local communities must be taken on board,” said former Nalco chairman and managing director Tapan Chand.

Successive governments have argued that Odisha cannot remain mineral-rich yet economically poor, and their policies have pushed for auctions, private investment and faster project execution.

The flashpoint

At the heart of the Sijimali dispute is the question of gram sabha consent under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006. The administration maintains that due process was followed and that eight affected villages unanimously approved the mining project on December 8, 2023. Villagers dispute this, alleging that proceedings were fabricated.

The gram sabhas — held in Kantamal, Bundel, Sagabari, Aliguna, Dumerpadar, Malipadar, Katibhata and Pelnakana — were meant to approve diversion of about 708 hectares of forest land that falls within the bauxite block. Under the FRA, such consent is mandatory.

Subasingh Majhi alleged irregularities, including signatures of absent individuals, minors, deceased persons and non-residents. “All eight meetings are shown as held on the same date and time — December 8, 2003, at 10 am — in the presence of the same officials,” he said.

Some villagers claim they were misled into signing documents under the promise of development benefits.

Nearly a year later, in August-September 2024, gram sabhas across 10 villages in Rayagada and Kalahandi passed fresh resolutions rejecting consent for the diversion of forest land for the proposed mining project. “The district administration did not accept these resolutions,” said Sunger sarpanch Sarmila Majhi.

Rayagada collector Ashutosh Kulkarni did not respond to calls and messages from Business Standard.

In February 2025, villagers from two panchayats moved the Orissa High Court, seeking cancellation of the alleged forged resolutions and FRA compliance certificates to Vedanta.

In response to the court’s notice, the state government submitted that the gram sabha proceedings were duly recorded on video and that the petitioners were present.

In its March 5, 2025 order, the High Court noted the allegations but refrained from adjudicating on the factual dispute, directing the Union government to address the concerns raised by the petitioners and the local communities.

Despite the fresh gram sabha resolutions rejecting consent, the state submitted a proposal in April 2025 for the diversion of 708 hectare of forest land to the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) under the Union environment ministry.

The FAC flagged gaps, observing that the state government reports did not address the concerns the villagers had raised before the Orissa High Court, but granted stage-I (in-principle) clearance on December 31, 2025. However, the final (stage-II) approval and environmental clearance are pending.

“Stage-II clearance is required before any forest land can be diverted for non-forestry activities or for mining operations. In case of fraudulent gram sabha resolutions, the petitions will have to move a lower court for trial for the authenticity of the documents to be examined,” said Sankar Pani, a senior lawyer.

He added that the Sijimali project has been smartly split into two parts — one being the mineral block and the other, the approach road. “Since the approach road is considered a linear project, construction work can be started before final clearances,” he said.

Villagers insist they are not opposed to development, but demand legal compliance. “Gram sabhas must be transparent. The provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act must be followed. Mining could damage fragile ecology, water sources and livelihoods,” said Subasingh.

Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, chairman of Assocham Odisha state council, said Sijimali represents a vital opportunity for Odisha’s industrial future, but its success hinges on a “community-first” mining model. “The trust gap needs to be bridged through transparent, rights-based dialogue and direct reinvestment of mineral wealth into local tribal welfare,” he said.

Resistance to mining is not new in Odisha. Hindalco, a unit of the Aditya Birla Group, faced protests over its Baphlimali block in the early 2000s. Hindalco was the first private company to get a captive bauxite mine in the state. Nalco, too, has encountered opposition for its Pottangi mineral block in Koraput district.

The state government maintains that community and environmental safeguards remain central to its push for industrialisation. Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary of Industries and Home departments, said gram sabha processes were properly conducted and affected families compensated. A rehabilitation colony is under construction, he said.

On the recent unrest, Sharma clarified that the approach road is being built by the state to facilitate mineral transport to a nearby railway siding, not as a standalone corporate initiative. “Odisha’s economic growth cannot be sustained without unlocking its mineral potential,” he said.

A new rush for mining

With Odisha at the core of India’s aluminium ecosystem, recent auctions have intensified corporate interest.

Vedanta has committed ₹1.27 trillion of fresh investment for a 3 mtpa smelter in Dhenkanal and ₹1 trillion for a 6 mtpa refinery in Rayagada, in addition to expanding its Lanjigarh refinery with a commitment of over ₹25,000 crore.

Hindalco’s Utkal Alumina operates a 2.37 mt alumina refinery in Rayagada, drawing from the Baphlimali block that has an estimated deposit of 200 mt of bauxite.

The Adani Group, through its subsidiary Kalinga Alumina Ltd, has already received LoI for Kutrumali and Ballada blocks and it is readying for exploration. Kutrumali, located near Sijimali, holds about 127 mt of bauxite, while Ballada in Koraput has 22 mt. The company will set up a 4 mtpa alumina refinery with an investment of ₹41,652 crore in Rayagada district. The Odisha State Pollution Control Board has issued a notification for the first public hearing for the Kutrumali mineral block on May 13 for environmental clearance.

Vedanta’s push in Sijimali is part of its broader strategy to secure raw material after the Niyamgiri setback following vehement opposition by the Dongria Kondh community.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent incident. We are hopeful for an amicable and peaceful resolution through dialogue and engagement between the administration and the community,” Vedanta Aluminium said in a holding statement shared with

Business Standard.