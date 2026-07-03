Home affordability holds in 6 of top 8 Indian cities; Mumbai, NCR lag

Homebuyer affordability remained broadly supportive across six of India's top eight housing markets during the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), with only the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the National Capital Region (NCR) continuing to face affordability pressures, according to Knight Frank India's latest affordability index.

The index measures the proportion of household income required to service equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on a home loan.

Knight Frank said affordability benefited from the cumulative 125-basis-point reduction in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) repo rate, which lowered borrowing costs and is expected to continue supporting housing demand through the second half of 2026.

Six of the eight tracked cities — Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad — remained below the 50 per cent affordability threshold, while MMR and NCR continued to exceed it, at 69 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively.

Affordability worsened marginally in Bengaluru and NCR compared with 2025, while the remaining markets remained broadly stable.

Ahmedabad remained the country's most affordable housing market among the top eight cities, with an affordability ratio of 23 per cent, followed by Kolkata at 25 per cent and Pune at 28 per cent. Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad recorded ratios of 29 per cent, 35 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively.

"Housing affordability remains a key driver of residential demand. The cumulative benefit of lower interest rates continues to support homebuyers across most markets, helping sales remain close to post-pandemic highs. Over the year, affordability gains have moderated mostly due to the rise in property prices. However, healthy employment, stable incomes and supportive financing conditions continue to underpin demand," said Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

Baijal added that sustained income growth and balanced market fundamentals would be critical to maintaining housing affordability and supporting long-term growth in the residential market.

Knight Frank noted that affordability improved steadily between 2016 and 2021, aided by lower interest rates during the pandemic. However, the RBI's cumulative 250-basis-point repo rate increase between May 2022 and February 2023 eroded affordability. Stable interest rates since then helped arrest the decline, although rising residential property prices, particularly in NCR, continued to keep affordability under pressure.

The consultancy expects interest rates to remain broadly stable in the near term, with lower borrowing costs continuing to support homebuyers across most markets.