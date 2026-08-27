Homegrown direct-to-consumer companies raise $6 billion in five years

FUNDING TRENDS

Year Total Equity Funding Number of Rounds 2021 $1.4 Bn 307 2022 $1.6 Bn 379 2023 $921 Mn 359 2024 $824 Mn 380 2025 $898 Mn 374 2026 YTD* $398 Mn 152 Data as of August 20

India's direct-to-consumer (D2C) startups raised nearly $6 billion in equity funding across nearly 2,000 rounds between 2021 and 2026 year-to-date (YTD). On a YTD basis, funding was at its lowest in 2026 at $398 million. Annual funding peaked at $1.6 billion in 2022, moderated to $824 million by 2024, and returned to growth in 2025 at $898 million.