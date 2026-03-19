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Home / Industry / News / Homeland Group, VRC acquire Mohali land parcels for over ₹1,000 crore

Homeland Group, VRC acquire Mohali land parcels for over ₹1,000 crore

Homeland Group and VRC acquire two prime land parcels in Mohali via GMADA auction, planning large mixed-use projects with premium residential and commercial spaces

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Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 11:00 PM IST

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North India-focused realty firm Homeland Group on Thursday said it has acquired two mixed-use land parcels in Mohali for over Rs 1,000 crore through an e-auction by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).
 
The firm said this includes a 5.5-acre parcel located opposite YPS School on the Chandigarh border, generating around Rs 400 crore for the authority. 
Homeland also acquired a 13-acre mixed-use parcel in collaboration with construction major VRC in Sector 62, at about Rs 47 crore per acre, with the total amount exceeding Rs 600 crore. 
The firm added that both parcels were sold at a rate of Rs 70 crore per square foot, making them among the highest bids for such developments in GMADA’s history.
   
Both parcels will now be used for projects jointly developed by Homeland Group and VRC.

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“The projects will feature premium residential apartments thoughtfully integrated with commercial spaces on the ground and first floors,” said Umang Jindal, chief executive officer (CEO) of Homeland Group.
 
He added that the planned built-up area across both developments will be around 5 million square feet (msf), making the projects among the largest mixed land-use developments in Mohali.
 
The consortium aims to deliver the projects by the first quarter of 2031.
 
Homeland Group’s earlier developments in the region include premium housing and retail projects such as Homeland Regalia, Homeland Heights and CP67.
 
The group has largely focused on Punjab’s tricity region, which includes the capital Chandigarh and its satellite cities of Mohali and Haryana’s Panchkula.

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Topics : Real Estate Punjab Real estate developers

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 11:00 PM IST

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