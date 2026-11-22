India’s leading hospital chains are divided over the potential impact of the government’s cap on trade margins for oncology and other drugs, which came into effect in early November. Some expect pressure on profitability, while others see limited exposure.

The issue was a discussion point across second quarter earnings calls (Q2FY27), alongside questions on a Supreme Court (SC) case concerning the commercialisation of private healthcare and the broader implications for hospital pricing and profitability.

Fortis Healthcare has indicated that the new pricing norms could possibly weigh on profitability, although it is yet to quantify the impact.

During the Q2 earnings call, Vivek Goyal, chief financial officer (CFO), said the circular was recent and the company was still assessing its implications. Drugs account for around a third of Fortis’ oncology revenue, though the price restrictions do not cover all drugs and treatment packages.

The hospital chain expects its margins to remain around 22 per cent in the current financial year, after accounting for employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs. However, it has refrained from providing margin guidance for the next financial year, citing uncertainty around drug pricing.

Other chains are assessing their exposure. Apollo Pharmacy, the drugs arm of Apollo Hospital, said it was waiting for revised maximum retail prices before assessing the effect, and expects "some impact".

For Max Healthcare, chemotherapy contributes around 30 per cent of its oncology revenue, while a portion of its drug business remains outside the scope of the restrictions. It said that the impact of an earlier revision in Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates, which had prompted it to discontinue certain high-value chemotherapy drugs for institutional patients, has already been factored into its financial performance.

While, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has not yet incorporated the potential impact into its estimates, as the company has limited control over the margins, it said. It expects to provide a broad estimate after the current quarter.

Manipal, Aster see limited impact

In contrast, Manipal Hospitals and Aster DM Healthcare expressed relatively little concern over the new regulations.

Manipal Hospitals Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dilip Jose in their Q2 earnings call said oncology contributes around 12 per cent of the network’s revenue, with chemotherapy accounting for only a portion of this. The share of drugs covered under the price restrictions is smaller still, limiting the potential impact on the overall business.

While, Aster DM Healthcare does not view its business primarily through the pharmacy segment, according to Varun Khanna, managing director (MD) of Aster DM Quality Care. He welcomed measures aimed at making cancer treatment more affordable at its Q2 earnings call.

With nearly 75 per cent of its operations in smaller cities, where access to cancer care remains limited, lower treatment costs could also support patient volumes, he said.

Hospitals seek shift to service-based pricing

The debate over pricing of private healthcare has also come into focus, with hospital executives arguing that the industry’s business model is centred on delivering integrated medical services, rather than selling individual drugs.

Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy had said drug pricing has often been used as a proxy for the services provided by hospitals, adding that the industry hopes to move towards a service-based pricing framework.

The matter is before the Supreme Court (SC), Abhay Soi, chairman of Max Healthcare, had pointed out in their earnings call. He had urged stakeholders to examine the legal pleadings, rather than rely on media reports. He also highlighted that the median net profit margin for the hospital sector is around 9 per cent.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals CEO Ankit Thakker declined to comment on the court proceedings, saying the company would abide by the law.

Aster’s Khanna had said its net profit margin was around 10 per cent and cautioned that further investments in healthcare infrastructure would depend on the sector generating adequate returns.

India would need approximately 1.5 million additional hospital beds over the next decade, requiring investments of around $130 billion, he estimated.

Aster also faced questions on the Kerala Assembly committee’s recommendation to extend price controls across a wider range of hospital services.

Khanna said it was difficult to anticipate the outcome of the recommendation, describing Kerala as one of the country’s strongest healthcare systems. The company would engage constructively with the state government on the matter, he said.