Hospital room-rate cap may hurt healthcare expansion, warns industry

Early this month, a parliamentary committee on health recommended capping room charges at hospitals in major cities at the average tariff of three-star hotels in the area around the hospital. The recommendation is part of a report on the affordability and accessibility of healthcare in India.

A senior executive officer at Apollo Hospitals said the move may have an impact on healthcare expansion in India. "Indian private sector hospitals provide quality healthcare at a fraction of the global cost. More importantly, authorities should understand that India has 2 million hospital beds, but this is only 0.7 beds per 1,000 people, compared to developed countries with four beds per 1,000 and the WHO average of 2.5. There is a lot of capacity that is going to be required," said Madhu Sasidhar, president and chief executive officer of Apollo Hospitals.

Sasidhar also batted for better penetration of the insurance sector. "We appreciate price transparency for sure. However, that requires a lot of insurance penetration in the country as well. Also, both public and private healthcare will have to coexist," he added.

Siddhartha Bhattacharya, secretary-general of healthcare industry body Nathealth, said imposing rates without understanding the economics of healthcare would make quality healthcare financially unsustainable and undermine efforts to achieve better clinical outcomes.

For healthcare providers, he said, costs begin well before a patient enters a facility. “This includes building and operating a hospital, which requires large investments in land, infrastructure, equipment and technology, along with expenditure on doctors, nurses and other human resources,” Bhattacharya added.

Hospitals also have to comply with multiple regulatory and operational requirements, adding to the cost of establishing and running facilities, he said.

“The healthcare industry faces more than 25,000 compliances, most of which are very expensive to undertake. The parliamentary report asks for standardisation of hospital room rates in line with three-star hotel rooms. However, even the hospitality industry does not face so many compliances,” he said.

As an example, he noted that until very recently, hospital buildings over 30 metres in height could not be built, while hotels do not face such restrictions.

“If you are taking a building on the same land, you will have fewer rooms in a 30-metre hospital than in a hotel that can go up to 100 metres,” Bhattacharya said, adding that the government must look beyond fixing rates and address the structural costs faced by healthcare providers in delivering quality outcomes.

He further called for reducing structural barriers that add costs without impacting outcomes and rationalising the sector’s direct and indirect tax burdens, while promoting scale, efficiency and exports.

He also advocated longer-term, lower-cost financing for the healthcare sector by giving it infrastructure status and providing loans for 20-25 years at subsidised interest rates of 6-8 per cent.

Any comparison with costs in government healthcare facilities, he said, would not be fair. Government facilities receive subsidies for their operations, a factor that is not available to private facilities, Bhattacharya said.

According to a Nathealth report on health financing, hospital infrastructure is inherently capital-intensive, with large upfront investments in land and construction. “Sustaining expansion therefore requires predictable utilisation, stable reimbursement frameworks and operating margins sufficient to generate acceptable returns on capital employed (RoCE),” the report said.

The report added that many hospitals must operate at Ebitda margins of 30 per cent to achieve about 15 per cent RoCE, which is the bare minimum return for investors and limits the pace of capacity expansion.

However, Bhattacharya noted that the top five listed players have RoCE in the 10-12 per cent range, compared with 20-25 per cent for sectors such as FMCG and telecom.