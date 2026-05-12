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Hospitality firms upbeat on PM Modi's push for domestic travel demand

Hotel chains and industry bodies expect stronger domestic tourism demand after PM Modi urged citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel

hotel, travel, travelling

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Aneeka Chatterjee
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:51 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to Indians to prioritise domestic travel, avoid non-essential foreign destinations and help ease pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves is expected to give a fillip to the domestic hospitality sector, hotel chains and industry bodies said.
 
Industry executives said the sentiment could translate into a significant and measurable rise in domestic consumption, creating a major opportunity for India’s tourism and hospitality industry.
 
“India’s domestic travel market has emerged as one of the strongest demand engines globally, driving hospitality growth, employment generation and infrastructure utilisation across metros as well as Tier II and III destinations,” KB Kachru, president of the Hotel Association of India (HAI) said.
   
He added that higher domestic travel demand is likely to benefit hotels, resorts, local destinations and regional tourism experiences across the country. He said it could also strengthen employment generation by supporting small tourism businesses and accelerate tourism growth in Tier-II and III destinations. 
Echoing similar sentiment, Nikhil Sharma, managing director (MD) and chief operating officer (COO), South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said India’s hospitality sector is already witnessing strong momentum led by domestic demand. This comes amid a growing national focus on strengthening domestic tourism and encouraging more mindful travel choices. 

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“Over the past few years, domestic travel emerged as a key growth engine for the industry, with sustained demand across leisure destinations, spiritual tourism, weddings, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), and emerging markets across Tier II and III cities,” Sharma said.
The shift is encouraging travellers to explore newer destinations within the country, while also contributing significantly to local economies.
 
It would also generate employment and tourism-led development in emerging regions.
“Nearly 50 per cent of our portfolio in India is located across Tier II and III cities. This reflects our long-term commitment to unlocking the tourism potential of emerging destinations and contributing meaningfully to India’s evolving hospitality landscape,” added Sharma.
 
Indian Hotels Company Limited, India's largest hotel chain that houses the Taj brand, also echoed similar optimism. MD and chief executive officer (CEO) Puneet Chhatwal told Business Standard that the company sees significant opportunities emerging from the growing preference for destination weddings within India and reduced outbound travel aimed at conserving foreign exchange.
 
More than 88 per cent of IHCL’s business and footprint is concentrated in the domestic market.
 
“We see that as an opportunity if people are changing their plans,” Chhatwal.
 
Rajiv Mehra, general secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), the umbrella body of all hospitality firms in India, said outbound leisure travel and overseas destination weddings have witnessed significant growth in recent years, contributing to rising foreign exchange outflows.

 

ROOM FOR MORE

 
  • Industry executives said there could be a significant rise in domestic consumption
  • PM’s call could spur job generation, infrastructure utilisation across metros, Tier II and III cities
  • Outbound leisure travel, overseas destination weddings witnessed significant growth in recent years
  • This has led to a significant outflow of foreign exchange
 

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

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