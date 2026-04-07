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Home / Industry / News / Housing sales dip 4% annually in Jan-Mar in 8 cities amid Iran war: Report

Housing sales dip 4% annually in Jan-Mar in 8 cities amid Iran war: Report

Sales of residential properties declined in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune, but increased in the other five cities -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata

Housing

Housing Sales stood at 88,361 units in the January-March period last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

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Housing sales fell 4 per cent annually in the January-March quarter to 84,827 units across eight major cities, driven by high property prices and market uncertainty stemming from the West Asia conflict, according to Knight Frank.

Housing Sales stood at 88,361 units in the January-March period last year.

Sales of residential properties declined in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Pune, but increased in the other five cities -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

According to Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, the moderation in residential demand warrants closer attention, particularly as it follows a sustained multi-year upcycle.

 

"While this phase can be partly attributed to a natural consolidation after strong growth, the continued rise in prices alongside softening volumes indicates growing pressure on affordability and absorption," he said.

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At the same time, Baijal said the volatile geopolitical situation has also resulted in subdued interest in residential demand.

As per the data, housing sales in Mumbai fell 7 per cent in January-March to 23,185 units as compared to the year-ago period.

In Delhi-NCR, the sales fell 11 per cent annually to 12,734 units in the first quarter of this calendar year.

Pune witnessed an annual fall of 11 per cent to 12,711 units.

However, the sales of residential properties in Bengaluru rose 5 per cent annually to 13,092 units in January-March. Hyderabad saw an annual growth of 1 per cent to 9,541 units, while Chennai witnessed a 9 per cent rise to 4,763 units.

In Ahmedabad, sales grew 2 per cent to 4,758 units.

Lastly, the housing sales in Kolkata went up by 5 per cent to 4,043 units in January-March this year as compared to the same period of 2025.

According to Knight Frank data, the new supply also fell 2 per cent annually to 94,855 units in January-March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

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