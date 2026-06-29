Housing sales down 6% in Apr-Jun in top 7 cities, avg price up 7%: Anarock

Housing sales fell 6 per cent in April-June to 90,715 units across seven major cities on subdued demand amid economic uncertainties and also rising home prices, according to Anarock data released on Monday.

As many as 96,285 units were sold in the year-ago period across the top seven cities -- Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

These seven cities saw an average price appreciation of 7 per cent during the current quarter as against the same period of 2025.

Interestingly, real estate consultant Anarock's sales data for April-June quarter is in complete contrast to a latest report by listed entity PropEquity, which mentioned a 19 per cent growth in sales of residential properties at 1,12,458 units in the current quarter.

Commenting on its data, Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, "These readings are along expected lines, as the Middle East war's impacts on the entire sector were all too obvious." He pointed out that the "Middle East war's disruptions and, inevitably, AI-related uncertainties in the IT/ITeS sector have pushed more buyers onto the fence." Puri noted that the housing demand growth is now concentrated in premium housing, GCC-led employment hubs, and infrastructure-driven corridors.

As per the Anarock data, the housing sales in Delhi-NCR declined 6 per cent to 13,365 units in April-June from 14,255 units in the year-ago period.

In the MMR, the sales fell 8 per cent to 28,710 units from 31,275 units during the period under review.

Housing sales in Pune dipped 15 per cent to 13,090 units from 15,410 Units.

Chennai saw a 9 per cent decrease in sales to 5,135 units from 5,660 units.

However, the sales grew in the remaining three cities.

In Bengaluru, the sales rose 1 per cent to 15,285 units from 15,120 units.

Hyderabad too witnessed a 2 per cent growth in sales to 11,270 units from 11,040 units.

Lastly, the housing sales in Kolkata increased 10 per cent to 3,860 units in April-June 2026 from 3,525 units in the year-ago period.

New launches of housing properties:- As per the Anarock data, the fresh supply or launches of residential properties rose 7 per cent to 1,06,000 units during April-June this year across these seven cities from 98,625 units in the year-ago period.

Price appreciation of housing properties:- The consultant mentioned that the average housing prices rose 7 per cent annually across these seven cities during the second quarter of this calendar year.

Among cities, the Delhi-NCR market saw the highest price appreciation during April-June at 13 per cent annually.