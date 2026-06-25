Housing sales in India's top nine cities grow 19% in Q2 2026: PropEquity

Unaffected by the geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East, housing sales in India's top nine cities rose 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 112,458 units in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2026), according to a report by real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.

The report said the growth came on the back of a multi-quarter rise in housing supply to 117,609 units, up 43 per cent YoY. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, sales rose 14 per cent while supply increased 27 per cent.

The southern markets outperformed other regions, with Bengaluru witnessing a YoY sales growth of 47 per cent to 21,516 units, Hyderabad recording 22 per cent growth to 14,410 units, and Chennai registering an 18 per cent rise to 6,323 units.

The western markets, too, saw strong housing sales, with Navi Mumbai recording 61 per cent growth to 11,029 units, followed by Mumbai at 32 per cent to 10,561 units, Thane at 10 per cent to 16,386 units, and Pune at 9 per cent to 18,737 units.

Kolkata saw a 23 per cent decline to 3,414 units, while Delhi-NCR witnessed a 14 per cent decline in sales.

Samir Jasuja, founder and chief executive officer, PropEquity, said, “The Indian housing market has remained resilient despite the geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East. Southern markets continue to lead growth, while Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have also seen strong demand. Although some regions, such as Thane and Delhi-NCR, have witnessed relatively softer activity, overall market sentiment remains positive.”

On the supply front, Navi Mumbai topped the list with 116 per cent YoY growth to 9,902 units, followed by Mumbai with 111 per cent growth to 10,438 units, Hyderabad with 75 per cent growth to 18,407 units, and Bengaluru with 71 per cent growth to 24,340 units. Markets such as Chennai, Pune and Thane saw supply growth of between 6 per cent and 41 per cent.

Delhi-NCR, however, saw a 6 per cent decline in housing supply to 12,977 units, while Kolkata recorded a 2 per cent decrease to 2,608 units.

“An important trend has been the rise in new supply after several quarters of constrained launches, leading to stronger absorption levels across key markets. This indicates that demand remains healthy and the ongoing conflict has had minimal impact on the real estate sector,” Jasuja said.

He added, “We are also witnessing greater interest in the Indian real estate market from investors who were previously evaluating opportunities in the Middle East due to India's economic stability, infrastructure growth and encouraging long-term real estate fundamentals.”