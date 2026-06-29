Housing sales in metros fall 6% in April-June amid West Asia conflict

Housing sales in India's Tier-I markets recorded a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline as persistent uncertainty amid the West Asia conflict caused supply chain disruptions for developers across the board.

Residential sales fell to 90,715 units in the April-June period of 2026 (Q2 2026), from 96,285 units sold in the same period last year, according to data from real estate consultancy Anarock.

This is a sequential decline of 11 per cent from the 101,675 housing units sold in the January-March period of this year.

Among the seven Tier-I markets, only Kolkata (10 per cent Y-o-Y), Hyderabad (2 per cent Y-o-Y) and Bengaluru (1 per cent Y-o-Y) saw a rise in residential sales.

Pune recorded the steepest decline of 15 per cent Y-o-Y, with housing sales falling from 15,410 units in Q2 2025 to 13,090 units in Q2 2026. It was followed by Chennai, which saw a 9 per cent Y-o-Y decline in unit absorption.

Major centres such as the National Capital Region (NCR) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a 6 per cent Y-o-Y and 8 per cent Y-o-Y decline in unit absorption, respectively.

On the other hand, new launches rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y, from around 98,625 units in Q2 2025 to 106,000 units in Q2 2026.

"MMR and Bengaluru saw the maximum new supply, accounting for 53 per cent of the total new inventory additions across the top seven cities," the report said.

As a result, available inventory in the top seven cities rose to more than 616,000 units by the end of Q2 2026, against approximately 562,000 units in Q2 2025, a 10 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

Calling the trends in line with expectations, Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, said the market is now more balanced, with new supply catching up with absorption as sales growth moderated across most major cities.

"New launches remained strong in Q2 2026 on an annual basis as large and listed developers unleashed projects on the massive land parcels they acquired in 2025," he added.

However, on a quarterly basis, new supply in the top cities declined 16 per cent in Q2 2026. "Uncertainty-weakened buyer sentiment would also have caused many developers to throttle back new supply," Puri said.

Despite this, market watchers said the strongest sales growth is now in premium housing, global capability centre-led (GCC-led) employment hubs and infrastructure-driven corridors.

"The Middle East war's disruptions and artificial intelligence (AI)-related uncertainties in the IT/ITeS sector have pushed more buyers onto the fence," Puri said.