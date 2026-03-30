Housing sales value growth to moderate slightly to 4-6% in FY27: Crisil

Residential sales (value) growth in fiscal year 2027 (FY27) is expected to be slightly lower at 4–6 per cent compared to the estimated growth of 5–7 per cent in FY26, due to flattening growth in average selling price and demand, according to Crisil Ratings.

The residential real estate industry saw a strong post-pandemic surge in sales value at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26 per cent from FY22 to FY25. In FY26, sales (value) growth is estimated to have dipped to 5–7 per cent as demand remained stagnant due to elevated capital values as well as delayed launches caused by approval-related challenges in certain cities.

In FY25, sales value stood at Rs 4.6 trillion. In FY26, the value is expected to be Rs 4.8–5 trillion, while in FY27, it is estimated to be Rs 5.1–5.3 trillion. The sales (value) growth for FY27 is a combination of a 3–5 per cent increase in pricing and a 0–2 per cent growth in demand. While the pace of sales value growth in FY27 is moderating compared with FY26, overall growth is still expected to continue in FY27, taking total sales to about Rs 5.1–5.3 trillion.

Further, growth in average selling price is expected to moderate to 3–5 per cent in FY27 following a period of high growth (CAGR of 11 per cent from FY22 to FY25 and a steady 7–9 per cent increase estimated for FY26), which has established a high base.

Gautam Shahi, director, Crisil Ratings, said, “The sustained increase in housing prices is expected to lead to a flattish demand growth of 0–2 per cent in FY27. This is despite the expectation that approval-related challenges will ease out in FY27 for Pune and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Meanwhile, the resolution of Bengaluru's approval-related issues bears watching.”

Shahi further added that, however, with supply continuing to exceed demand, inventory levels are expected to inch up to 3.2–3.4 years in FY27, up from less than 3 years in the two prior fiscals.

Additionally, the ratings firm noted that demand continues to get support from the premium and luxury housing segment, which is expected to form 38–40 per cent of the total launches in FY27, up from 12 per cent in FY22, as homebuyers seek larger homes with enhanced amenities. From the developers’ perspective, this segment is attractive because it fetches higher realisations and gross margins, while bolstering sales and collections.

Despite lower sales growth, steady operating performance underpinned by healthy collections has translated into controlled debt levels, supporting the credit profiles of developers. Collections have closely aligned with construction progress in the past, driven by timely project execution, which has led to strong cash flow generation.

The substantial cash flow generation has, in turn, helped developers reduce their reliance on external debt for funding project construction. In FY27, cash flow from operations (CFO) is poised to grow 15–17 per cent, supported by collections growth of 22–24 per cent, according to the study of 33 residential real estate developers in Crisil’s portfolio.

Pranav Shandil, associate director, Crisil Ratings, said, “Owing to steady cash flows from ongoing and upcoming project launches and a prudent approach to debt-raising for development activities, the credit metrics of developers are expected to remain strong. Specifically, their debt-to-CFO ratio is projected at 1.1–1.3 times in FY27 (1.2–1.4 times estimated in FY26).”

Crisil noted that lower-than-anticipated demand and aggressive launches — that could lead to inventory accumulation, and ongoing global geopolitical uncertainties — which may drive inflationary pressures and, thereby, impact demand, will bear watching from here on.