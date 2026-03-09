How India can kick the West Asian oil habit by boosting ethanol use

New Delhi depends on West Asia for over half its oil needs. After the crisis, India was left with around 33 days of crude oil stocks and 25 days of transport fuel stocks, according to government data.

There are two ways for a country to improve its energy security. Either it builds strategic storage like in the US, EU, China and Japan, or it deploys alternative fuels such as ethanol, green hydrogen and biogas. These fuels offer energy security, help decarbonize industries and divert billions of dollars paid to foreign nations towards farmers and local businesses.

India’s strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) covers only 7-9 days of demand for a country that’s the world’s third biggest oil consumer. Plans to add another 45 million barrels to the existing 39 million barrels — still a fraction of China’s SPRs for instance — have been delayed by years because of land acquisition issues and illegal mining at the proposed SPR site, as seen in Odisha.

The easiest fix for New Delhi is ethanol, a biofuel made from processing sugarcane, molasses, broken rice or maize, that is mixed with petrol or diesel. India achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol five years earlier than a targeted 2030, helping it divert the payouts to farmers and domestic distillers instead of foreign oil producers.

Ethanol plans

The government plans to expand EBP (ethanol blended petrol programme) to as much as 30 per cent in the second phase or bring in a policy of flex fuels where ethanol could be hawked separately, a top government official told Business Standard. Vehicles were supposed to be modified to accept flex fuels but industry officials said that flex fuel vehicles must be given tax breaks like electric vehicles so as to be competitive. Flex fuel, or flexible fuel, are alternative fuels comprising gasoline mixed with ethanol (up to 85 per cent) or methanol.

“The way forward lies in creating a clearer demand trajectory for ethanol beyond the current E20 framework. Capacity creation has moved ahead quickly because of strong policy support, but demand growth must now catch up. A phased roadmap for higher blends beyond E20, with defined timelines, would help absorb surplus capacity and provide greater visibility to investors and producers,’’ said Tarun Sawhney, vice chairman & managing director, Triveni Engineering and Industries, a leading sugar and ethanol producer.

Oil marketing companies have already launched a tender to procure 10.5 billion litres for the November 2025 to December 2026 ethanol supply year (ESY, which runs from November to September), said a senior official from a Mumbai-based oil marketing company. Depending on demand for petrol in the second half of the year, procurement can increase, he added. OMCs are currently blending 19.88 per cent of ethanol with petrol, he added.

India must now aim for E50, a 50-50 blend of ethanol and petrol, Samir Somaiya, chairman and managing director, Godavari Biorefineries, told Chinni Mandi, a trade journal.

The demand for increasing the usage of ethanol in petrol from the industry is strongly linked with the overcapacity plaguing the industry.

“India’s ethanol distillation sector is facing significant underutilization due to a widening supply–demand mismatch in the 2024–25 and 2025–26 ethanol supply years,’’ said Vijendra Singh, president, All-India Distillers’ Association (AIDA). ''Distilleries are currently operating at just 25-30 per cent utilization as ethanol offtake by oil marketing companies has not kept pace with capacity expansion.’’

While ethanol production capacity has rapidly expanded to around 19-19.9 billion litres per year, demand for E20 blended fuel is estimated at only about 11 billion litres in the current ethanol year that began last November, leaving much of the capacity idle, according to AIDA.

“An additional 4 billion litres of ethanol capacity is expected to be added in the medium term, but no new approvals are being granted for the establishment of fresh ethanol manufacturing units,’’ said Anuj Sethi, senior director, Crisil Ratings.

Lower offtake

But offtake by OMCs is inadequate – they are only obligated to meet the 20 per cent blending requirement. OMCs procured around 9.5 billion litres of ethanol for the ethanol supply year (ESY) that runs from November 2024 to September 2025, Sethi said. For ESY 2025-26 cycle 1, tenders were floated for supply of 10.5 billion litres of ethanol, and offtake may be as much as 11 billion litres, a senior official from an OMC said. That should be sufficient to meet a 20 per cent EBP target, rendering half the current ethanol capacity as surplus.

The resulting oversupply has created financial stress across the sector, Singh said. In ESY 2025-26, 72 per cent of ethanol requirement (7.6 billion litres) is expected from grain-based distilleries and 28 per cent (2.89 billion litres) from cane-based resources, as decided by the government, Sethi said. For cane-based distilleries, this is lower than the 33 per cent share in the

­previous ESY.

Overall capacity utilization for distilleries stands at 45-50 per cent, with grain-based facilities operating at significantly higher utilization rate of 65 per cent— because grain-based ethanol commands a premium of ₹5-6 per litre over cane-based ethanol, which operate at a lower rate of 30-35 per cent, Crisil data showed.

“A phased roadmap for higher blends beyond E20, with defined timelines, would help absorb surplus capacity and provide greater visibility to investors and producers,’’ said Sawhney. “When plants operate below designed capacity, fixed costs get spread over lower output, which inevitably puts pressure on margins.’’

Pricing has been a bugbear for distillers because the government decides the price of ethanol—ironically state intervention has helped, an industry official said, because with the current overcapacity in the industry ethanol prices would have otherwise collapsed.

But a senior official from a state refiner said that ethanol is becoming costlier for them than petrol—when asked if E20 will be sold cheaper because it allegedly reduces mileage and damages certain parts in incompatible vehicles.

While refiners find ethanol expensive, distillers find rates unremunerative. “Input costs have continued to rise, particularly with the increase in sugarcane FRP (fair and remunerative price), while ethanol procurement prices have not seen commensurate revisions,’’ Sawhney said.

“This combination of lower utilisation and higher input costs is creating margin compression for many players.’’

In an attempt to reassure motorists with concerns over vehicle damage and lower mileage to back expansion of ethanol blending, the government, earlier this month, mandated that refiners must sell E20 petrol with a minimum RON 95 (octane level) from April 1 compared with the 91 grade sold currently. A higher octane rating ensures better engine performance, lower damage to parts and efficient fuel burning in vehicles designed for E20 fuel, which are typically those made after 2024, according to AIDA. But mileage will still be lower because ethanol has less heating value compared with petrol.

Decarbonisation

What is still missing from the ethanol conversation is carbon. “India’s blending policy is volume-driven — not carbon-intensity (CI) optimised,’’ said Rajeev Singh, a process engineer at Shell, on Linkedin. “As India scales sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), green hydrogen, and explores carbon markets, standardised CI accounting will become critical — especially for export competitiveness.’’

Also, there are lingering concerns over land and water usage for producing ethanol. “Before going beyond E20 it would be ideal to assess the availability of ethanol, ensuring there is no additional burden on land and water resources,’’ said Purva Jain, lead energy specialist, South Asia, at Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

For instance, installing solar panels on land for providing electricity or EV charging is a more efficient use of land instead of growing crops for ethanol, Jain said, citing a 2022 IEEFA report, which said that to match the annual travelled distance of EVs recharged from solar power generated on 1 hectare of land would require ethanol from 187 hectares of maize cultivation, demonstrating the land inefficiency of ethanol production.

Second-generation or 2G ethanol, processed from waste, can address most concerns, said a senior official from an OMC. Bharat’s 2G ethanol plant in Odisha of 100Kl/day is under trial, he said. Indian Oil’s 2G plant at its Panipat refinery is operational but utilization is just over 50 per cent. But 2G ethanol comes with a catch. Capital expenditure is higher because of new technology while operating costs are higher because of expenses incurred in collecting and storing paddy straw. It may cost ₹50/litre more or 80 per cent higher than molasses-derived fuel, a senior industry official said.