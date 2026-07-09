HSBC India unit subleases 130,000 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad

HSBC Electronic Data Processing India Private Limited, a unit associated with global financial services firm HSBC, has subleased more than 130,000 sq ft of office space (carpet area) in Hyderabad.

The company has taken the space at a starting monthly rent of ₹6.41 crore, translating into ₹315 per square foot per month, according to deal documents accessed through CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm. The rent will escalate by 5 per cent annually. The sublease and rent commenced on July 1, 2026.

HSBC Electronic Data Processing India has subleased the office space for four years and seven months. Over the lease tenure, the company's rental outgo is estimated at ₹386.57 crore, excluding common area maintenance (CAM) charges, parking charges, GST, stamp duty and a one-time occupation charge.

The office space has been subleased from flexible workspace operator Executive Centre India. Executive Centre India declined to comment on the development. HSBC did not respond to Business Standard's email queries.

The space is spread across the third and entire fourth floors of Phoenix H09 at Avance Business Hub in HITEC City, Hyderabad, with a super built-up area of 2.03 lakh square feet.

HSBC Electronic Data Processing India has paid a security deposit of about ₹38.5 crore for the transaction, which was registered on June 30, 2026.

Under the agreement, the company will receive 250 paid car parking spaces. Parking charges for 204 slots are ₹3,500 per slot a month, while the remaining 46 slots are priced at ₹4,500 per slot a month.

According to the agreement, for the period from June 1 to June 30, 2026, HSBC Electronic Data Processing India paid Executive Centre India ₹110 per square foot towards use and occupation of the premises and ₹15.50 per square foot towards CAM charges as a one-time agreed rent for June 2026.

Last week, HSBC signed a letter of intent (LoI) with real estate developer Prestige Group for the development of a fully integrated 1.2 million square feet office campus in Bengaluru. Industry sources said the bank would lease the space for 20 years at a total rental outgo of around ₹3,000 crore.

Separately, Executive Centre India received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in January 2026 for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) of fresh equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each, aggregating up to ₹2,600 crore.

HITEC City remains one of Hyderabad's premier office micro-markets. Earlier this year, Hyderabad emerged as the highest-ranked global capability centre (GCC) destination in the IIM Bangalore-CRE Matrix GCC Commercial Property Rental Index (GCC-CPRI) for the first quarter of calendar year 2026.