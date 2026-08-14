I-Day sales rush: Retailers expect strong growth as deal seekers turn up

This end-of-season sales weekend, which concludes with Independence Day, retailers and malls expect strong footfalls and like-for-like (LFL) growth, backed by buoyant consumer sentiment and higher stocks on discount. Retailers will put higher inventory on sale as they look to liquidate stock this weekend and lure customers with additional offers at some stores. Demand has already been upbeat this year and retail chain Lifestyle expects double-digit topline growth, similar to what it saw through the end-of-season sales. “Thankfully, this year has been good. We expect LFL growth to be in the single digits, and revenue growth will be higher as the sentiment has been quite strong. Footfalls have also been encouraging, showing double-digit growth,” Devarajan Iyer, chief executive officer (CEO) of Lifestyle, told Business Standard.

As Lifestyle is a multi brand retailer, many brands will opt to discount 50-60 per cent of their inventory, Iyer said, noting that discounts at its stores are up to 50 per cent. The retailer is also offering attractive deals in a few categories. “The idea is to liquidate,” Iyer added.

Retailers say that demand has been strong due to government incentives like the income tax rebate announced last year, which put more money in customers' hands, driving demand.

Ethnicwear brand Biba also expects strong LFL growth this weekend, but anticipates the momentum will continue till Diwali.

“We are optimistic and this weekend will be strong for us as demand is strong,” Siddharth Bindra, managing director at Biba Apparel, said.

He added that discounts are largely in line with earlier seasons, which are up to 50 per cent, with additional offers in some stores.

Consumer electronics retailers also expect customers to crowd at stores as they search for the best deals on products ranging from washing machines to mobile phones.

Vijay Sales expects value growth of 25 per cent over the weekend, but volume growth to be in single-digit.

“Footfalls at stores on such weekends are already at peak every year, so footfalls don’t see an increase which also has an impact on volumes,” Nilesh Gupta, managing director at Vijay Sales said.

All categories see strong demand as discounts go as steep as 60 per cent, he said.

At Quest Mall in Kolkata, Chief Executive Officer Mukesh Kumar said that footfalls had already picked up by 30 per cent week-on-week on Friday.

“Depending on the weather, footfalls could be higher by 20-25 per cent compared to the same period last year. Discounts are, however, similar to what brands usually run over Independence Day weekend,” Kumar said.