IBBI brings homebuyer focus in new real estate insolvency reform proposal

In order to prioritise completing housing projects over liquidation, the insolvency regulator on Tuesday proposed a wide-ranging set of reforms. These reforms include excluding certain projects—such as occupied, completed or ongoing ones—from the insolvency resolution process in the real estate sector, along with a framework for project-wise ring-fencing of cash flows.

"This proposal seeks to facilitate project-wise treatment of real estate insolvencies, minimise disruption to occupied and completed projects, and promote resolution efforts focused on projects that genuinely require insolvency resolution intervention," the discussion paper released by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) on Tuesday said.

IBBI's Committee on Framing Guidelines for Insolvency Proceedings in the Real Estate Sector has recommended that insolvency proceedings in the real estate sector should ordinarily be conducted on a project-wise basis, recognising each real estate project as a distinct economic unit.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC), in its very first meeting, the committee said, should identify the projects that can be kept out of the insolvency resolution process.

To facilitate handing over of housing units to allottees in cases where a project has been completed before the insolvency commencement date, the discussion paper has suggested that the resolution professional be allowed to hand over possession without the approval of the CoC for expeditious proceedings. Alternatively, it has said that an in-principle approval of the CoC can be taken for the handover of such units to allottees.

The Supreme Court had directed the IBBI to devise a mechanism to enable the handover of possession to willing allottees where a substantial number of units in a project are complete.

IBBI has also proposed the identification and disclosure of allottee preferences in real estate corporate insolvency resolution processes (CIRPs), and that allottees be classified based on the nature of relief sought. This has been suggested since it has been found that some allottees primarily seek completion of the project and possession of their units, while others may seek execution of conveyance documents or refund of amounts paid.

The insolvency regulator has recommended mandating additional project-wise disclosures in the Information Memorandum to provide a comprehensive status of the project and facilitate informed decision-making by prospective resolution applicants, creditors and homebuyers.

Other proposals include minimum mandatory contents for resolution plans relating to real estate projects, such as the treatment of allottees, implementation milestones, timelines for completion and delivery, and consequences of default by allottees.

The IBBI's panel has noted the need for the inclusion of homebuyers and representatives of the concerned Real Estate Regulatory Authority in the monitoring committees keeping a check on the implementation of resolution plans in real estate insolvency cases.

The insolvency regulator has proposed additional safeguards before the liquidation of real estate companies, requiring resolution professionals to document efforts to complete projects through alternative means. The CoC, too, would have to record why liquidation was considered the most viable option before recommending it.

The IBBI's discussion paper followed the Supreme Court's directions in September 2025 asking the regulator to frame sector-specific guidelines for real estate insolvency.

Data from the insolvency regulator show that 22 per cent of all insolvency cases admitted till March 31, 2026, are from the real estate sector. The sector also accounts for 19 per cent of all liquidations commenced and 18 per cent of resolution plans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Public comments on the proposed changes have been invited until July 21, 2026.