Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), the biotechnology joint venture between Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Ichnos Sciences, has submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its experimental cancer drug candidate ISB 2301, designed to target solid tumours.

The company plans to initiate a Phase I clinical trial of the drug in patients with solid tumours in 2027, subject to regulatory clearance.

ISB 2301 is a first-in-class pentaspecific molecule designed to target three tumour-associated antigens while simultaneously activating two types of immune cells — T cells and natural killer (NK) cells. The approach is aimed at addressing the biological diversity of solid tumours and their ability to suppress immune responses.

The candidate has been developed using IGI's proprietary BEAT multispecific platform and combines five binding specificities in a single molecule. These include recognition of three tumour-associated antigens and activation of T cells and NK cells through complementary mechanisms.

According to the company, the drug is designed to trigger antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), inhibit immune checkpoints and induce a sustained type 1 immune response to strengthen anti-tumour activity.

In preclinical studies, ISB 2301 demonstrated favourable pharmacokinetic and tolerability profiles in non-human primates, supporting its proposed clinical evaluation. The planned Phase I study will assess its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and anti-tumour activity in patients with advanced solid tumours.

"Submission of the IND for ISB 2301 marks an important milestone in advancing IGI's multispecific oncology pipeline into clinical development," said Lida Pacaud, president and chief executive officer of IGI.

The company said the candidate was designed to integrate multiple tumour-targeting and immune-engaging functions within a single molecule, differentiating it from existing approaches to cancer treatment.

IGI is also developing ISB 2001, an investigational trispecific T-cell engager targeting CD38, BCMA and CD3 for multiple myeloma. The candidate has demonstrated anti-tumour activity and a favourable safety profile in an ongoing Phase I study involving patients with heavily pre-treated relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The latest IND submission expands the company's oncology development programme beyond blood cancers into solid tumours, a segment where developing therapies capable of overcoming tumour heterogeneity and immune suppression remains a challenge.