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Home / Industry / News / IDBI Bank employee unions call one-day nationwide strike on December 3

IDBI Bank employee unions call one-day nationwide strike on December 3

In a strike notice served on IDBI Bank MD and CEO, the UFIOE said the strike would be observed across all branches and offices of the bank nationwide

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Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2026 | 12:00 AM IST

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IDBI Bank employee unions have called a one-day nationwide strike on December 3 to protest against the proposed sale of the bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings.

The United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees (UFIOE), comprising the All India IDBI Officers' Association (AIIDBIOA) and the All India Industrial Development Bank Employees' Association (AIIDBEA), called the strike.

Earlier this month, the UFIOE had gone on a two-day nationwide strike to oppose the proposed sale of a majority stake to Fairfax.

In a strike notice served on IDBI Bank MD and CEO, the UFIOE said the strike would be observed across all branches and offices of the bank nationwide.

 

The unions have demanded that the government and LIC stop the proposed sale of IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings, describing the bank as a national asset.

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The unions have also warned they will intensify their agitation if their demands are not met, including strikes lasting more than one day and even an indefinite strike without further notice.

The Opposition, led by Congress, has also raised concerns over the valuation of IDBI Bank. The Congress had alleged that the IDBI Bank disinvestment was a 'scam' and demanded that the sale of the bank to a foreign company be halted and a Joint Parliamentary Committee be constituted to probe the entire process.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that a foreign company is acquiring IDBI Bank from the government using funds that belong to the bank itself.

"This is yet another major scam by the Modi government, which warrants an investigation. We demand that the process of selling IDBI Bank to a foreign company be halted," Ramesh had said.

The Central government and LIC hold 45.48 per cent and 49.24 per cent equity shares, respectively, in IDBI Bank.

The government on October 14 approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for about Rs 53,000 crore (USD 5.5 billion), in what would be the largest foreign investment in an Indian bank and a major milestone in the country's long-delayed banking privatisation drive.

Fairfax will be the strategic buyer of the government's 30.48 per cent stake, valued at about Rs 26,620 crore, and the 30.24 per cent stake held by LIC, valued at about Rs 26,440 crore.

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led Fairfax will pay Rs 81 per share, higher than the benchmark fair value of Rs 75.99 determined by two independent valuation agencies.

The strategic transaction of IDBI Bank is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year, subject to regulatory clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 17 2026 | 12:00 AM IST