Investors can soon reclaim their long-pending unclaimed shares and dividends in a simpler and speedier manner as the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) is working on upgrading its integrated claims portal with artificial intelligence (AI) and other features, while also working to standardise the documents sought from them.

Talking to Business Standard on the sidelines of Delhi’s first Niveshak Shivir, IEPFA Chief Executive Officer Sumit Garg said the updated IEPFA Portal 2.0 was likely to be rolled out by March 2027.

Developed in partnership with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the proposed update to the IEPFA portal is likely to introduce pre-validation of claim details and documents by integrating databases such as Protean's PAN database to automatically verify details, including bank account numbers and IFSC codes, thereby reducing dependence on manual checks and self-attested documents, Garg said.

This proposal comes at a time when investors face hurdles in getting their forms verified by the companies whose shares they hold due to incomplete documents. “In the electronic verification report that the company has to file, there are delays because of certain issues like incomplete documents, or KYC is not updated, or the nomination form was not updated,” Garg said.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, unpaid or unclaimed dividends are transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) after seven years. Shares on which dividends have remained unclaimed for seven consecutive years are also transferred to the fund, from where rightful owners can subsequently reclaim them.

IEPFA had earlier targeted a November 2026 launch for Portal 2.0. The authority returns dividends and shares left unclaimed for seven years to their owners. It holds such Niveshak Shivirs, or camps, bringing together claimants, registrars and transfer agents (RTAs), and depositories to resolve pending claims face to face.

The initial integrated portal was launched last year, bringing together IEPFA, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) on a common platform.

The portal increased disbursals and processing for the authority. "As on date, more than ₹125 crores of dividend amount has been disbursed in this financial year itself, and we are targeting around ₹200 crores in this financial year," Garg said.

Notably, this would mean that disbursals in the ongoing financial year have already surpassed those in the past two years combined, which stood at ₹77.82 crore, according to a reply in Parliament by Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways. The minister was also present at the camp.

Speaking to reporters at the camp, the minister said pending applications with the authority had come down to 9,500 from more than 50,000 in 2025 following the launch of the integrated portal. “In three to four months, we are working to make this pendency nil," Malhotra added.

As of March 31, 2025, IEPFA held shares and dividends worth about ₹80,000-90,000 crore, and with new unclaimed holdings continuously pouring into the fund, the problem was growing, according to a May 2026 working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

While the camp sought to facilitate the recovery of unclaimed dividends and shares held for six to seven years with companies, along with KYC updates and nomination-related services, some investors at the camp said different companies and RTAs sought different documents for similar claims.

On this, Garg said IEPFA planned to introduce a standardised list of documents required by companies and registrars and transfer agents (RTAs) in the coming months.

Alongside the portal upgrade, IEPFA is expanding its grassroots outreach through initiatives such as Niveshak Didi, in partnership with India Post Payments Bank, along with a Niveshak Saathi initiative.