IFAD looking to make 3-4 direct investments in India in next one year: VP

Presently, what kind of presence does IFAD has in India?

The IFAD currently has a country office in India and an active portfolio of around $1.2 billion across five projects, with direct IFAD financing totaling about $350 million. Our work is concentrated largely in remote rural regions and some of the poorer states.

Given India’s size and diversity, we primarily work with state governments rather than directly at the national level. The idea is to build successful state-level models and then connect those experiences with national programmes.

Are you looking at somewhat diversifying this model into something else, working with more agencies, or more directly with farmers or farmer groups?

IFAD fundamentally partners with governments. These are government-owned projects, whether at the state or national level. We strongly believe that government ownership is critical for sustainability and scale. A key part of development is also strengthening the capacity of governments to design and implement projects independently.

That approach will continue. However, we are broadening our partnerships. For instance, we recently signed a letter of intent with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to explore possible co-investments in future.

Around six or seven years ago, IFAD amended its Articles of Agreement to allow direct private sector investments. Earlier, all our investments were routed through governments. India presents a major opportunity in this area because of its vibrant agri-entrepreneurial ecosystem, especially in digital agriculture and rural innovation.

Our mandate, however, is different from that of commercial investors or traditional impact funds. We are focused on investments that can transform the lives of small farmers and rural communities. These may not always generate the highest financial returns, but the development returns are significant. That means we are willing to take greater risks and make smaller investments where the social impact is substantial.

Going forward, we also want to deepen our work on knowledge transfer by taking successful lessons from one Indian state to another and showcasing India’s achievements in rural poverty reduction and institution building to the rest of the world.

So far, you have not invested in any of the private agriculture entrepreneurs or smallholders in India.

There's nothing on the ground yet but this is where you're looking at. We've done a little bit through some of the state level projects but now we're going to do it far more directly and explicitly. But, we've done quite a lot of that. Globally, we've been working with over a hundred thousand private sector entities some of which are in India but we've never directly invested in them.

Now, we can directly invest in them. Hence, we're looking at three or four investments over the next year specifically in India.

What kinds of investments are you evaluating?

We analyse agricultural value chains to identify the biggest bottlenecks or opportunities. In agriculture, the main constraints are often not production itself, but access to quality inputs, storage, processing or markets.

For example, if a value chain suffers because farmers lack access to fertilisers or seeds, we may support smaller companies that can expand delivery systems. In other cases, the issue may be post-harvest losses. In many crops, 30-40 per cent of produce is lost between harvest and sale because of inadequate storage.

Take potatoes. Without adequate cold storage, a significant portion of the crop gets spoiled. Supporting private investment in cold-chain infrastructure can therefore make a major difference. Similarly, weak processing capacity often leads to wastage before crops can reach markets.

So the investments could range from startups and storage operators to service providers and rural finance institutions. Access to credit remains one of the biggest constraints for small farmers, especially those underserved by mainstream commercial finance.

Has IFAD earmarked any specific amount for such private-sector investments in India?

No. This comes from a separate financing pool and is distinct from sovereign lending to governments. We do not allocate fixed amounts country-wise. Instead, we identify investments that best align with our country strategy.

India is among our highest-priority markets because of its strong agri-startup ecosystem and the potential to generate lessons that can be replicated elsewhere.

Many multilateral development agencies are facing financial pressures because of the global environment. Is IFAD also under strain?

The development sector is undoubtedly going through a difficult period, especially organisations that depend heavily on donor contributions. IFAD is somewhat different because we are fundamentally a financing institution.

We have a AA+ credit rating from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, which allows us to raise funds through debt markets and private placements. Roughly one-third of our resources come from market borrowing, another third from loan repayments and interest income, and only about one-third from donor contributions.

We also occupy a distinct niche. IFAD is the only international financial institution dedicated exclusively to rural economies and small-scale agriculture. That specialised expertise makes us a preferred partner, often alongside larger institutions such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Those institutions may have larger balance sheets, but our strength lies in working in remote and underserved regions.

Has the global funding environment accelerated IFAD’s push towards private financing and partnerships?

The shift was already underway, but recent geopolitical and economic disruptions have accelerated it. Development financing can no longer rely predominantly on grants or official development assistance (ODA).

We need to mobilise private capital and build broader partnerships, not just with businesses but also with large philanthropic organisations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Mastercard Foundation.

The objective is not merely to diversify funding sources. Sustainability in agriculture ultimately requires private-sector participation. Long-term transformation will not come through perpetual subsidies or grant-based financing alone.

The world is passing through a turbulent phase, with geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions. What does this mean for small farmers globally?

The Covid-19 crisis offered an important lesson. The world had become overly dependent on global supply chains, and when those systems broke down, local food systems became critically important. We are seeing similar disruptions now in areas such as energy and fertilisers.

Small farmers play a vital role in food security. Around 30 per cent of the world’s food comes from them, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. In fact, there is growing recognition of the value of local production, even in developed markets. Consumers increasingly want healthier, traceable and locally sourced food.

The challenge is ensuring that small farmers become economically viable. Individually, they are often too small to negotiate effectively in markets. That does not necessarily mean farms must become larger, but farmers need to organise collectively through cooperatives or producer institutions.