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Home / Industry / News / IFC to invest $70 million in shore power project at Jawaharlal Nehru Port

IFC to invest $70 million in shore power project at Jawaharlal Nehru Port

The project will allow ships berthed at JNPA to switch off diesel engines and connect to land-based electricity, cutting carbon emissions and air pollution

Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mumbai

Jawaharlal Nehru Port (Image: Bloomberg)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 1:25 PM IST

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The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to develop shore power supply (SPS) infrastructure across its terminals, where IFC will invest $70 million.
 
In a statement issued on Monday, the two organisations described the tie-up as India’s first blue financing framework for the maritime sector.
 
The financing will enable ships berthed at JNPA to switch off their diesel engines and connect to land-based electricity. The project is expected to cut carbon emissions by 63 per cent, reduce harmful air pollution by up to 90 per cent and create more than 400 jobs, according to JNPA.
  
JNPA also described the project as the first labelled blue financing for port infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region and among the first to be aligned with the blue finance guidelines under the Indian Ports Act, 2025. It is also the first investment by a development finance institution (DFI) in India’s state-owned major port authorities, according to the port authority.
 
Shore power technology is new to Indian ports, with no major Indian port having deployed it commercially at scale so far. The long-term financing from IFC is expected to support the adoption of the technology and demonstrate a financing model that could be replicated at other Indian ports.

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Gaurav Dayal, chairperson, JNPA, said, “Indian ports have not yet commercialised SPS at scale. Funding from international development institutions like IFC will enable JNPA to manage early-stage commercial risks, build operational experience, and bring international best practices, prior to scale-up. A successful operational and commercial demonstration by India’s largest container port would provide proof of concept for broader adoption of SPS across Indian ports and other emerging markets, delivering economic as well as environmental benefits.”
 
A successful operational and commercial demonstration at JNPA could provide a proof of concept for wider adoption of shore power across Indian ports and other emerging markets, Dayal added.
 
Manuel Reyes Retana, division director, South Asia, IFC, said, “India’s ports are critical to its trade, and this investment is about making them future-ready. By partnering with India's largest and busiest container port, we are going beyond an infrastructure upgrade to demonstrate that sustainable financing can work for the country’s maritime sector at scale. This is how the World Bank Group adds value: unlocking, mobilising and expanding access to finance, creating jobs, and helping India scale modern smart infrastructure that expands trade, applies first-in-market innovation, and builds a maritime economy the world will look to.”
 
Further, the initiative is aligned with the Maritime India Vision 2030, which seeks to make Indian ports globally competitive, digitally advanced and environmentally sustainable by the end of the decade. The Harit Sagar Green Port Guidelines, the government’s framework for decarbonising port operations and reducing pollution, identify shore power as one of its key interventions.
 
IFC has also supported the development of JNPA’s Sustainable Finance Framework, which is intended to help mobilise additional green and blue financing for future investments, JNPA said.
 
JNPA currently operates five container terminals — Nhava Sheva Free Port Terminals (NSFT), Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCT), and APM Terminals, along with a shallow water berth for general cargo, liquid cargo facilities and a coastal berth. The port also operates a 277-hectare multi-product special economic zone.
 
The port authority is also developing ₹76,220-crore Vadhvan Port, an all-weather, deep-draft greenfield port in Maharashtra, which will be the 13th major port in India. 

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Topics : Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust IFC investment IFC Power projects

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 1:25 PM IST