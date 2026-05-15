IHC becomes promoter of Sammaan Capital after completing open offer

Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company has become the promoter and controlling shareholder of Sammaan Capital after completing an open offer and preferential allotment, marking one of the largest foreign investments into India’s NBFC sector.

The change in control formally ends Sammaan Capital’s long-held status as a professionally managed company without a promoter group. Until March 2026, about 59 per cent of the lender was owned by institutional investors, including mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors, with the remainder held by retail shareholders.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said the board had approved the classification of Avenir Investment RSC Ltd, an IHC unit, as promoter with effect from May 15 following the acquisition of control under Sebi takeover rules.

IHC, through Avenir Investment, now owns 28.41 per cent of Sammaan Capital after the completion of the transaction and open offer on May 14. The stake is expected to rise to 41.24 per cent on a fully diluted basis once warrants are converted over the next 18 months.

The Abu Dhabi conglomerate’s total commitment to the transaction stands at Rs 8,850 crore, including Rs 5,652.75 crore already infused through equity shares and subscription warrants, according to the filing. Sammaan Capital described the deal as among the largest foreign direct investments into India’s non-banking financial company sector.

The board also approved the appointment of Alwyn Dinesh Crasta, group chief financial officer at IHC, as an additional non-executive, non-independent director, subject to shareholder approval.