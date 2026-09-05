IIL says NSQ Abhayrab vials were not manufactured by its division

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) on Saturday said that Abhayrab anti-rabies vaccine vials declared Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and misbranded by a government laboratory were not manufactured by its human health division, Human Biologicals Institute (HBI).

The clarification comes after the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli, classified vials bearing Abhayrab batch number KE25012 as NSQ and misbranded. The samples had been collected by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) from an unlicensed residential premises in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.

IIL said the laboratory identified 17 differences between the questioned vials and genuine retention samples of the same batch that HBI had submitted for batch release.

“Based on these findings, it was established that the vials examined by the laboratory were not products manufactured by HBI,” the company said in a statement.

IIL said it had submitted its manufacturing, quality-control, reconciliation and distribution records to CDSCO on August 14.

Following a specific representation on September 4, the company requested authorities to trace the source of the questioned vials and take action against those responsible, while confirming its cooperation with the investigation.

Abhayrab has faced an issue involving counterfeit vials earlier. In December 2025, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and state health departments issued alerts warning travellers about counterfeit Abhayrab vaccines reportedly circulating in India.

While Abhayrab is not available in Australia, the alerts were directed at people who had visited India since November 2023. IIL had then said the incident was isolated and that the affected batch was no longer in circulation.

The company had also said it immediately notified Indian regulators and law-enforcement agencies, lodged a formal complaint and worked with authorities on the matter.

According to IIL, Abhayrab has around a 40 per cent share of the Indian rabies vaccine market and is priced at around Rs 300-390 per dose. The company said in December 2025 that more than 210 million doses had been supplied across India and 43 countries.

India accounts for a significant share of the global rabies burden. According to government data, dog-bite incidents rose to 3.7 million in 2024 from 2.1 million in 2022, while reported rabies deaths increased to 54 from 21 during the same period.