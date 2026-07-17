IIM Bangalore, Square Yards to build property price index for India

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), through its Real Estate Research Initiative (RERI), and proptech platform Square Yards have announced a multi-year collaboration to develop and publish a property price index for India.

IIMB and Square Yards aim to build an index that tracks how residential property prices move across the country over time. Both entities, in a joint statement issued on Friday, said the move is aimed at giving homebuyers, investors, lenders, policymakers and researchers a credible, transparent reference point in a market long characterised by fragmented and inconsistent pricing information.

Square Yards will contribute anonymised and aggregated data drawn from across its data intelligence ecosystem, including more than 150 million property registration data points and government guidance values (circle rates), Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) data, primary transaction records from its platform, and residential listings. This data will be shared on a periodic basis for the purpose of building and maintaining the index and supporting related academic research.

Prof. Venkatesh Panchapagesan, chairperson, RERI, and faculty of finance & accounting at IIM Bangalore, said, "Indian housing markets have historically lacked the transparent, high-frequency price benchmarks that mature markets take for granted. The value of this collaboration lies in combining the scale and granularity of Square Yards' data with a rigorous, transparent and independently developed methodology. Our aim is to create an index that stands up to academic scrutiny and genuinely informs how households, institutions and policymakers understand the direction of property prices in India."

Under the collaboration, IIMB will lead the design of the index methodology and the underlying scientific model and will retain full academic freedom and publication rights over the research it conducts. "The index itself will be jointly developed, combining Square Yards' data with IIMB's peer-reviewed statistical approach — a structure intended to keep the benchmark both data-rich and academically independent," the statement said.

Tanuj Shori, founder and chief executive officer, Square Yards, said, "For over a decade, we have been building one of the most comprehensive real estate data ecosystems in India, spanning registrations, transactions, listings and government benchmarks across the country. We have always believed this data can serve a purpose far larger than our own business. Partnering with IIM Bangalore allows us to put that data intelligence to work for the entire market. A credible, independent property price index is exactly the kind of public infrastructure Indian real estate has needed, and we are proud to help build it."

According to IIMB and Square Yards, the index is designed to be a shared reference for the market rather than a proprietary product. IIMB will publish research and findings developed using the data, with Square Yards duly acknowledged as the data provider. "Both organisations will be able to use the jointly developed index in their respective research, reporting and business activities, supporting wider adoption across the ecosystem."