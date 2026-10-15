IMFA becomes India's largest ferro chrome producer with Kalinganagar plant

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) has expanded its manufacturing capacity with the commissioning of the ₹800-crore greenfield ferro chrome plant at Kalinganagar in Odisha, making it as India's largest producer of value-added ferro chrome.

The new facility - Kalinganagar (KNR 1), has an annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes. With this, the company's total installed capacity stands at 534,000 tonnes per annum (tpa).

The commissioning of KNR 1 marks a significant milestone in the Bhubaneswar-headquartered company's expansion strategy, which combines capacity addition, access to captive raw materials and investments in energy efficiency to strengthen its competitiveness in the domestic and international markets.

The project was completed within 458 days of the commencement of construction on May 22, 2025. The first furnace achieved production on August 25, 2026, enabling the company to bring the facility into operation in around 15 months. The company expects to achieve 500,000 tpa annual ferro chrome output by FY28.

IMFA Managing Director Subhrakant Panda said the greenfield project was a significant milestone in the company's growth journey, making it India's largest producer of value-added ferro chrome and placing it among the foremost producers globally.

"The state-of-the-art closed furnaces are environment friendly and designed for maximum efficiency through off-gas power generation which, along with hybrid renewable energy, will reduce the carbon footprint. Ferro chrome plays an important role in India’s manufacturing ambitions, and we will do our utmost to add to the nation’s economic resilience and competitiveness,” he said.

The new facility is spread across 124.26 acres and comprises two 33 MVA submerged arc furnaces equipped with modern smelting technology. It also incorporates an 8.7 megawatt power generation unit designed to utilise furnace off-gas, allowing the company to recover energy that would otherwise be wasted during the production process.

IMFA said the closed-furnace technology is designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental emissions. The facility's energy-efficiency measures, combined with hybrid renewable power, would help lower its carbon footprint as it expands production.

Ferro chrome, an alloy of chromium and iron, is a critical raw material for stainless steel production. Chromium gives stainless steel its corrosion resistance and other properties, making ferro chrome an important input for the stainless steel industry.

IMFA's expanded capacity comes as India seeks to strengthen domestic manufacturing and increase the value addition of its mineral resources. The company expects proximity to Odisha's chrome ore deposits, particularly those in the Sukinda region, to support the economics of its expanded operations.

Unlike producers dependent entirely on external raw material supplies, IMFA operates captive chrome ore mines at Sukinda and Mahagiri. The company said the raw material requirements for its enhanced smelting capacity will be met entirely through these mines, providing greater control over sourcing and helping manage production costs.

According to the company, the construction phase generated around 450,000 man-days of employment. The project is expected to support around 1,500 direct and indirect jobs as operations and associated economic activity expand. More than 1,000 people were deployed during the construction phase.

The expansion builds on IMFA's existing manufacturing operations in Odisha, where it has developed an integrated ferro chrome business supported by captive chrome ore mines and power generation facilities. Incorporated in 1961, the company operates manufacturing complexes at Therubali, Choudwar and Kalinganagar.

Before the latest expansion, IMFA had been pursuing a broader capacity-building programme covering ferro chrome production, chrome ore mining and renewable energy. The new plant is a key component of this strategy, with the company expecting its expanded production base to improve its ability to cater to domestic and international customers.

The greenfield project is also part of a wider push to strengthen IMFA's presence in Kalinganagar. In November 2025, the company entered into an agreement to acquire Tata Steel's ferro chrome plant in the same industrial area. The acquisition was completed in February 2026, with the transaction involving a base consideration of ₹610 crore, in addition to applicable GST and net working capital.

Apart from ferro chrome, IMFA is setting up a 120-kilolitre-per-day grain-based ethanol plant at Therubali as part of its diversification strategy. It also has captive power generation capacity comprising 200 megawatt of coal-based generation and 4.55 MWp of solar capacity, alongside plans to increase its renewable energy use.