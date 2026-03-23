In a first, Odisha set to auction three gold-bearing mineral blocks

Odisha is among nine states where the Geological Survey of India (GSI) had detected gold deposits earlier. According to the Indian Minerals Yearbook 2022, the largest resources are located in Bihar (43 per cent), followed by Rajasthan (24 per cent), and Karnataka (20 per cent). Sources in the Steel and Mines Department informed Business Standard that the 34 mineral blocks in Odisha are spread across 12 districts — Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balangir, Rayagada, Koraput, Nuapada, Nayagarh, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Subarnapur, and Malkangiri, covering a wide spectrum of mineral resources.

The gold blocks identified for auction are Jaldihi in Keonjhar, spanning 150 hectares (ha) with exclusive gold deposits, Madansahi-Kanjia in Mayurbhanj, spread over around 300 ha with copper and gold deposits, and Adash-Rampali in Deogarh with an area of 110 ha.

All the three blocks have undergone G2-level exploration and detailed assessment of mineralisation zones. The Adash-Rampali block is estimated to contain around 0.9 million tonnes (mt) of gold, in addition to 8.16 mt of copper, 0.99 mt of graphite, 0.63 mt of silver, and 0.1 mt of nickel. G2-level exploration, or general exploration, is the third stage in the mineral exploration hierarchy (following G4 and G3) designed to establish the main geological features, shape, size, and grade of a mineral deposit.

Sources said the 25 major mineral blocks up for auction include five iron ore blocks, six bauxite blocks, four iron ore and manganese blocks, three quartz blocks, two limestone blocks, and one block each of manganese, copper, and composite deposits such as gold, iron ore with aluminous laterite, and iron ore with bauxite. Among the nine critical and strategic mineral blocks, there are two standalone graphite blocks, three blocks with a mix of manganese and graphite, one composite block containing manganese, graphite and vanadium, one polymetallic base metal block with copper, nickel, gold, and silver, and one block each of graphite and tin.

These deposits have been explored by agencies such as GSI, Directorate of Mines and Geology (DoMG), Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL).

Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said the state will auction 25 major blocks in phases while the Centre will handle bidding for the nine critical mineral assets. The reserve estimation for the critical blocks has been completed while assessments for major blocks will be finalised following geological and DGPS (Differential Global Positioning System) surveys. Mines auctioned under Section 8A(2) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2015 will carry a lease period of 50 years, he said.

The minister pointed out that the state government had prepared 30 mineral blocks for auction in FY26. Of these, eight have already been auctioned and the process is underway for 12 more while the remaining 10 will be put under the hammer soon, he added.