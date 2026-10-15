Incorporate stricter tech-led monitoring mechanisms, NHAI tells builders

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked highway developers to incorporate an advanced digital monitoring framework for highway maintenance and defect identification, which uses technology to automatically generate notices and track compliance through a live dashboard.

In response, the National Highways Builders Federation (NHBF) has emphasised the need for realistic bidding practices, adequate operation and maintenance (O&M) payments and sustainable contractual frameworks as India's highway sector moves towards technology-driven monitoring and stricter compliance requirements, it said on Thursday.

NHAI has asked developers to adopt an advanced digital monitoring framework incorporating webcams, drone surveys and automated defect detection, according to people aware of the matter. NHAI will use artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras on its patrol vehicles to detect even the smallest deficiencies, which will require real-time redressal and action within three days.

NHAI has sought interventions such as improvement of riding surfaces, provision of additional crash barriers, provision of additional drainage facilities, drip irrigation at medians and skywalks at major city junctions, among other things, by next monsoon, an executive said, asking not to be named.

It has also asked developers to fix issues such as potholes and visible rutting over the next three months.

The proposed digital monitoring framework also reinforces the need for contractors to strengthen internal inspection mechanisms, improve maintenance planning, deploy adequate resources and transition from reactive repairs to preventive maintenance, the association said.

In a circular dated October 8, the highway authority also asked developers to engage professional video production agencies to develop documentary films for completed projects, incorporating month-by-month progress videos.

“While acknowledging the potential of technology-enabled monitoring to improve transparency, accountability and the overall quality of highway maintenance, NHBF has highlighted the importance of ensuring that contractors have the operational and financial capacity to meet increasingly stringent performance requirements,” the association’s statement said.

Queries sent to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways did not elicit a response till the time of publication.

Officials in the know of the deliberations said most of the requests made by the authority were reasonably within the developers' scope of work, and anything out of the ordinary was typically covered by change-of-scope provisions.

“The authority has simply asked developers to enable quicker identification and rectification but the fundamental responsibility of maintaining defect-free highways is of the developer or the concessionaire,” an official said.

The authority is learnt to be cracking the whip after it received criticism from travellers owing to a spate of issues this year, including major problems on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway.

The federation has stressed that contractors must adopt responsible and realistic bidding practices by comprehensively assessing construction costs, maintenance obligations, quality requirements and contractual risks before participating in tenders.

“With greater scrutiny of highway deficiencies and more systematic compliance tracking, bids that fail to account for the actual cost of execution and maintenance could expose contractors to financial stress, damages and contractual disputes,” the federation said.

Moreover, NHBF also reiterated its longstanding concern regarding the adequacy of O&M payments by NHAI. It has called for a revision of payment provisions to better reflect the actual costs involved in maintaining highway assets, including manpower, machinery, materials, pavement repairs, drainage upkeep, road furniture and safety installations.

While all additional work generally falls under the change-of-scope framework, authorities and contractors can sometimes differ on these issues.

“Stronger performance expectations and stricter monitoring mechanisms must be supported by a realistic payment framework that enables contractors to fulfil their contractual responsibilities without compromising the financial sustainability of projects. The Federation believes that highway contracts must be evaluated across their entire lifecycle rather than being driven primarily by the lowest initial construction cost,” it said.

A government official said that the concern stemmed from excessively low bidding in NHAI tenders, which increased the likelihood of substandard work. The government has been routinely increasing the premium on abnormally low bids in NHAI tenders by increasing the levy on contractors' performance securities.