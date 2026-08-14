Independence Day weekend lifts hotel bookings, travel demand across India

Bookings across travel platforms and hotel companies spiked for this weekend even as Independence Day fell on a Saturday. Enquiries stretched into the first half of next week, according to industry watchers. Sudeep Jain, managing director - South West Asia of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said that bookings grew 16 to 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). A distinct trend this year is the shorter booking window, with travellers planning closer to the date, which is consistent with what is typically observed around long weekends, he added. Currently, the group’s city hotels are leading demand, but resorts and leisure destinations are expected to pick up pace as the weekend approaches, according to Jain.

Rajiv Mehta, general secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), anticipates that hotel bookings could go up 15 to 20 per cent, as tourists head to nearby travel destinations. “The weekend around Independence Day has become big from a tourism and hospitality point of view,” he said.

“Even if this Independence Day has fallen on a Saturday, people have still taken to travelling to the nearest tourist spots,” Mehta said, adding that while people in the National Capital Region head out to Uttarakhand, Himachal or Jaipur -- all drivable distances -- a similar trend is also being observed in southern and western India.

Cleartrip’s PeekABoo Trends Tracker reflected a sharp surge in last-minute travel bookings, in line with Mehta’s comments. The tracker showed that 72 per cent of bookings were made in the four days prior to Independence Day, suggesting a preference for spontaneous, short stays.

Younger travellers or GenZ in the 25–34 years age group accounted for 23 per cent of bus bookings and 32 per cent of air bookings. Hotel bookings rose by 21 per cent week-on-week, the tracker showed.

“The trends point to younger travellers making the most of the weekend through quick, flexible and often last-minute trips, with buses emerging as a particularly strong choice for these getaways,” Cleartrip said.

Delhi emerged as a key market for the weekend, recording a 53 per cent increase in bus bookings and a 9 per cent rise in hotel bookings, as per the the tracker.

Meanwhile, online travel portal MakeMyTrip on Friday announced a partnership with the Ministry of Tourism to launch guided tours led by local experts in over 60 cities, with bookings set to start on Independence Day. The travel portal expects that the partnership will help Indian tourists explore “Incredible India” by enabling them to book local guides in advance.