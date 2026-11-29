India plans to more than double its installed power generation capacity to 1,297 gigawatt (Gw) by 2036, with states required to submit projections of electricity demand growth and transmission capacity requirements to the Centre within a month.

These were among the key outcomes of the two-day power ministers’ conference, which concluded in New Delhi on Saturday, with representatives from 28 states, eight Union Territories and regulators participating. The discussions focused on energy independence and the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The country currently has 563 Gw of installed generation capacity. The conference also highlighted the prospect of positive profit after tax for distribution companies (discoms) in 2024-25 and an investment opportunity of ₹200 trillion in the power sector over the next two decades, according to the Ministry of Power.

To ensure round-the-clock electricity supply during both solar and non-solar hours, states will drive a 15-fold expansion in energy storage capacity, prioritising battery and pumped storage projects. This will include procurement through state investments and upcoming plans by NTPC and Seci to develop 40 Gwh of storage capacity each, the ministry said.

The conference also sought to address recurring government electricity dues. States agreed to clear pending dues within a quarter and shift all government electricity connections to prepaid smart meters, requiring advance recharges instead of waiting for budgetary allocations.

On household electrification, Power Minister Manohar Lal said 1.45 million households had been taken up for grid connectivity as part of the target of universal household electrification by March next year. Of these, around 625,000 had been covered, including households in off-grid mode.

A joint session of electricity regulators called for minimising tariff disallowances and ensuring cost-reflective tariffs for discoms. It emphasised that disallowances should not exceed the return on equity.

Speaking at the conference, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said that following Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company's announcement of plans for an initial public offering, other states, including Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Gujarat, were also considering listing their power utilities.