India among top coal mine methane emitters in 2025, says IEA report

India was one of the world's largest emitters of methane from coal mines in 2025, and the second-biggest in South and Southeast Asia, after Indonesia, according to the latest Global Methane Tracker 2026 report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

India's coal mines emitted 2.2 million tonnes of methane in 2025, increasing from 2 million tonnes in 2024. This is more than double India's officially reported emissions to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) of 0.8 million tonnes in 2020.

Pointing to the inadequate attention of global climate organisations to methane emissions from coal mining, Rajasekhar Modadugu, climate and energy analyst at energy think tank Ember, said, “It is crucial to prioritise and emphasise the need to mitigate these emissions. Major coal mining countries, including India, should focus on discussions around existing technologies and the feasibility of capturing, utilising, or eliminating these emissions.”

Coal mines are missing from recent global commitments, and India is one of the leading coal mine methane emitters globally yet to sign the Global Methane Pledge, alongside China, Russia, and South Africa, according to the report.

The report also suggested that plugging methane leaks around the world could return 200 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas to the market annually in the long term — equivalent to almost twice the volume lost due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In the immediate future, if countries with spare export capacity and gas importers were to implement abatement measures across their upstream and downstream operations, the IEA estimates that nearly 15 bcm could be made available in a sufficiently short period to provide some relief to gas markets.

Methane is a greenhouse gas responsible for 20–30 per cent of the world’s warming since the Industrial Revolution. A molecule of methane traps more heat than a molecule of CO2, but has a relatively short lifespan of 7 to 12 years in the atmosphere compared with CO2, which can persist for hundreds of years or more.

According to the report, current technology can eliminate 70 per cent of fossil fuel methane emissions. More than 35 Mt could be avoided at no net cost, based on average energy prices in 2025, as the required capital and operating costs of abatement are lower than the market value of the gas captured and sold or used. It also shows that measures to halve coal mine methane emissions in South and Southeast Asia are practicable and cost-effective.

A 2024 Ember report shows that India’s coal mine methane emissions could more than double by 2029 compared to 2019, owing to expansion in open-cut and underground mining.