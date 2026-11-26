India attracted $31 billion in climate and sustainability equity funding between 2021 and October 2026, but this investment was heavily concentrated in power and low-carbon fuels, which attracted $19 billion, and transport, which received $9.5 billion, according to a report released by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on Thursday.

The report highlighted that together, these sectors accounted for over 90 per cent of total funding, while manufacturing, waste and agriculture attracted $1 billion each.

It stated that equity funding reached $6.2 billion across 243 rounds in the first 10 months of 2026, indicating a shift towards fewer but larger transactions.

"In renewable power and electric mobility, investment has followed at scale because the economics now stand on their own. The task ahead is to build that same confidence in storage, grids, green fuels, industry and adaptation, where many of the businesses that will matter most are still waiting for funding that fits their stage, timelines and risks,” said Anirban Mukherjee, managing director and senior partner, India leader, Climate & Sustainability Practice, BCG.

India's long-term climate transition will require significantly greater investment. The report estimated cumulative investment needs of $22-24 trillion through 2070, equivalent to $500 billion annually, compared with current annual climate investment of around $135 billion.

“The priority now is to broaden the pool of investable opportunities and develop financing structures that can support businesses and projects at different stages of maturity. As investors, we recognise that capital will follow opportunities where the economics are viable, risks can be assessed and there is a clear pathway to scale,” said Nakul Zaveri, partner, global co-head, Climate Investment, LeapFrog Investments, and co-chair, IVCA Climate & Sustainability Council.

The report highlighted that energy storage and grid infrastructure will be increasingly important, while fast-charging networks, fleet electrification and domestic battery supply chains could attract further investment. Biofuels and green hydrogen also present opportunities, although their commercial viability will depend on policy support and the development of reliable demand, it added.

Moreover, industrial recycling is gaining traction, supported by regulatory mandates, and agricultural technologies with shorter payback periods offer potential for wider adoption, the report further noted.

However, it recognised that decarbonising heavy industry remains more challenging, with investment viability dependent on carbon pricing and access to international carbon markets.

It identified adaptation as an emerging investment market, particularly in water management, cooling, resilient infrastructure, insurance and climate-risk analytics. “As physical climate risks intensify, these solutions could attract greater investment, particularly where businesses and communities can quantify the economic value of reducing climate-related losses,” it stated, adding that potential economic benefits of $2-19 can be realised for every $1 invested in adaptation.

Mentioning the challenges in scaling climate investments, the report stated that emerging technologies often lack testing infrastructure, established performance records and early customers, making it difficult for investors to assess their commercial viability.

Financing timelines present another challenge, with some climate projects requiring 12-15 years of capital support against typical fund lives of 7-10 years, it noted.

It also highlighted the importance of a clear climate finance taxonomy, green product standards and consistent monitoring, reporting and verification frameworks. Measures such as green public procurement, payment security and streamlined land, grid and permitting processes are required to reduce investment risks and create greater certainty for investors.